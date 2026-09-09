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Home / Sports / France legend Thierry Henry backs Mbappe to win Ballon d'Or

France legend Thierry Henry backs Mbappe to win Ballon d'Or

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ANI
Updated At : 09:58 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Paris [France], September 9 (ANI): Former Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry has backed Kylian Mbappe to win the Ballon d'Or over Lionel Messi, Norway star Erling Haaland, England and Bayern Munich superstar Harry Kane, Spain's FIFA World Cup-winning star Rodri, and England's rising star Jude Bellingham, highlighting the French forward’s exceptional individual achievements despite the absence of major trophies.

Henry pointed to Mbappe's status as a leading scorer in the Champions League, LaLiga and the World Cup as evidence of his outstanding level.

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The official Ballon d’Or X handle unveiled the nominations for football’s most prestigious individual award, with a star-studded list featuring some of the biggest names in the sport following their impressive campaigns in the 2025-26 European season and the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.

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"It's Kylian Mbappé. And yes, people will tell me that he didn't win anything. I think it happened in history. I think some people need to do their research on that one," Henry said, as per ESPN.

"But for me, it's Kylian. When you see what he has achieved individually ... Top goal scorer in the Champions League, top goal scorer in LaLiga and also the World Cup. Michael Olise has the same thing in terms of assists," he added.

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Mbappe is yet to win the most prestigious individual prize in men’s football, despite a prolific 2025-26 season in which the 27-year-old scored 25 goals in LaLiga and 15 in the Champions League.

Henry also felt that Messi would have scooped the award for the ninth time if Argentina had defended their World Cup crown.

"And I think if they won the World Cup, I think they would have brought the Ballon d'Or to him," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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