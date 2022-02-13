France stun India

Potchefstroom, February 12
Olympics bronze medallists India dished out a shoddy performance to lose 5-2 to lower-ranked France in the second match of the FIH Pro League two-leg tie here today.
India started the match as favourites after having registered convincing wins — 5-0 against France and 10-2 over South Africa — in the Pro League so far.
But France had other plans on Saturday and got the better of their fancied opponents in every aspects of the game.
India's lacklustre performance can be summed up from the fact that they earned as many as 10 penalty corners but failed to find the back of the net. They will play South Africa tomorrow. —
