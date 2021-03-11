Frankfurt end 42-year wait for European title

Berlin, May 19

Eintracht Frankfurt fans waited long enough. When Rafael Borre struck the decisive penalty for Frankfurt to win the Europa League with a 5-4 shootout win over Glasgow Rangers in Sevilla, Spain, late Wednesday, thousands of fans who packed Frankfurt's home stadium to watch in Germany flipped out.

Some 60,000 supporters in and around Frankfurt's Waldstadion erupted in an ecstatic outburst of joy and relief, with fans screaming, jumping, pumping their fists in the air, hugging and roaring. Some lit flares in the center of the field, others flew giant Eintracht flags. Some even cried.

City streets filled with honking cars as strangers wearing Frankfurt scarves spilled out of pubs, embraced each other and celebrated together.

It was Frankfurt's first European trophy since Fred Schaub scored the winner against Borussia Monchengladbach to win the 1980 UEFA Cup, the predecessor to the Europa League. — AP