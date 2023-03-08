Free-flowing Hayley Matthews credits team for exploits

PTI

Mumbai, March 7

Hayley Matthews feels extremely liberated that the Mumbai Indians’ batting depth has allowed her to go guns blazing from the outset as she has done in both the WPL games so far.

We have got a team of a lot of stars. It has probably given the freedom at the top of the order to go out there and bat. Hayley Matthews, MI All-rounder

Opening the innings for MI, the 24-year-old West Indian scored 47 off 31 balls in the opening game against Gujarat Giants and followed it up with a match-winning unbeaten 77 off 38 balls along with three wickets in her team’s emphatic nine-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“We have got a team of a lot of stars. It has probably given the freedom at the top of the order to go out there and bat,” said Matthews, who hit 13 fours and a six during MI’s chase of 156.

In fact, Matthews said playing on better batting tracks at the DY Patil and Brabourne stadiums has certainly helped her game a lot after having played on slow tracks in South Africa during the T20 World Cup. “Over the last couple of weeks for the West Indies, I’ve been working on my batting, getting the big scores. I have just tried to carry that (form) here,” she added.

She also shone with the ball and believes her team’s biggest strength is having a lot of multi-skilled players.

“We have got so many bowling options in the team that again in the last game I might not have been needed but today I had to bowl. That is the beauty of the team that we have right now,” she said.