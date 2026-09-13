Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 13 (ANI): The waters of Swami Vivekananda Sarovar, popularly known as Budha Talab, are emerging as a launchpad for young kayaking and canoeing talent in Chhattisgarh, with free training and improved facilities helping athletes from across the state pursue their sporting dreams.

Athletes from districts including Raigarh, Mungeli, Korba, Jagdalpur and Dantewada are travelling to Raipur to hone their skills, while the availability of para-athlete boats and specialised training has also opened new opportunities for differently-abled sportspersons.

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Senior kayaking-canoeing coach Pinky Sahu, who has been associated with the sport since 2011, said the training has always remained free for children at the Raipur club.

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"I started the sport of kayaking-canoeing in 2011, and today, alongside being a senior athlete myself, I also train children as a coach. When I started, I used to cycle from my village to attend practice sessions. Our senior athletes began training at Raipur's Budha Talab around 2009-10. Since kayaking-canoeing began in Chhattisgarh in 2008-09, we have never charged any training fees to the children; anyone who comes to learn the sport receives training completely free of cost," she told ANI.

Sahu said the facility has boats catering to different categories and currently around 50 children, including nearly 15 para-athletes, are training regularly in Raipur.

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"We have boats for various categories of kayaking and canoeing. There are specific boats for sprint events, and para-athlete boats are available for athletes with disabilities. Today, approximately 50 children—including about 15 para-athletes—are regularly training in kayaking and canoeing at our Raipur club. We have three major clubs in Chhattisgarh: Raipur, Jagdalpur, and Dantewada. Many athletes from these clubs have made a name for themselves at the national level, and our para-athletes have also been selected for competitions," she added.

The athletes follow a disciplined two-session routine, beginning their morning training at around 5:30 AM and continuing with another session from 4 PM to 6 PM.

"Our athletes follow a very disciplined routine. They arrive for practice around 5:30 AM. They begin with a warm-up session followed by practice on the water. The morning session lasts until about 8:30 AM, after which the children head to school or attend to other commitments. They then engage in regular practice again in the evening, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM," she said.

The initiative has also received support from the Chhattisgarh government, the state association and the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association, with improved equipment and facilities helping athletes train in better conditions.

"In our efforts to help our athletes progress, we receive significant support from the Chhattisgarh government as well as the state association's President (Bhatia), Secretary (Abhijit Mishra), and Joint Secretary (Prashant Raghuvanshi). We have also received substantial support from the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association. The availability of new boats and improved facilities ensures a conducive training environment for the athletes," said Sahu.

"A positive aspect is that when our children travel to participate in competitions, essential arrangements—including travel, accommodation, meals, and tickets—are provided free of cost. This has paved the way for children from economically disadvantaged families to advance in this sport," she added.

The sport has already helped several athletes make their mark at the national level, while some have also secured employment through their sporting achievements.

"Many athletes from Chhattisgarh have trained here and gone on to win medals at the national level; I am a medalist myself. Several players associated with our sport have received the Rajiv Pandey Award and other honours. Furthermore, through kayaking and canoeing, around 10 to 15 of our athletes have secured employment in government and other sectors; some are employed by the central government, while others serve the state government, she said.

For athletes such as Mukesh Yadav, the sport has provided an opportunity to overcome financial limitations and aim for success at the highest level. The Mungeli-based athlete has been training for around four years and represented Chhattisgarh in the sub-junior category at the 36th National Competition at Sendh Lake.

His ambition now extends beyond becoming a good athlete, with the youngster aspiring to win medals at national and international competitions and bring recognition to Chhattisgarh.

The programme has been particularly significant for para-athletes such as Chanchala Patel, who lost her leg in an accident in 1998 but found a new direction through kayaking and canoeing.

"My life changed completely after an accident in 1998. While cycling to school, I met with an accident that severely damaged my leg, and doctors eventually had to amputate it. For a while, it felt like life had come to a standstill, but I didn't give up; I continued my studies with the help of crutches. Later, kayaking and canoeing gave my life a new direction. I got involved in the sport through an advertisement and began training under the guidance of Coach Pinky Sahu. Today, I have access to hostel facilities and completely free training in Raipur. My goal now is to be part of the Chhattisgarh para-athlete team and compete at the national level. Even though I have lost a leg, my spirit soars high, and I dream of winning a medal to bring glory to Chhattisgarh," said Patel.

Another para-athlete, Horilal Yadav, is also training twice a day with an eye on national-level competition and hopes to eventually represent India.

"I learned about kayaking and canoeing through Rakesh Singh Thakur ji, who informed me that training for this sport is provided here entirely free of cost. I came here, and after watching the practice sessions, I really liked the sport. Our senior coaches, Pinky Ma'am and Parvesh Sir, train us excellently. We practice twice a day—in the morning and the evening. We are currently preparing for a national event with great dedication," said Yadav

"The best thing about this sport is that with hard work, athletes can advance to inter-state and national levels. Our goal is to perform well at the nationals and represent India in the future. Athletes come here for training not just from Raipur, but also from Raigarh, Korba, and various other districts across Chhattisgarh. What is truly special is that our para-athletes are performing exceptionally well. People often think that once someone has a disability, they cannot achieve anything, but our athletes have changed that perception. They have proven that with determination and hard work, no goal is out of reach. My dream is to perform well at the national level and one day play for my country," he added.

With free coaching, access to equipment and support for participation in competitions, kayaking and canoeing are gradually becoming more than just sports in Chhattisgarh. For the athletes training at Budha Talab, the pursuit is not only about medals but also about overcoming barriers and earning an opportunity to represent the state and country. (ANI)

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