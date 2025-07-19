DT
Freestyle Chess Grand Slam: Arjun Erigaisi bows out in semis after loss to Aronian

Erigaisi, who became the first Indian to reach the last four stage, failed to convert his chances in the first game
PTI
Las Vegas, Updated At : 09:37 AM Jul 19, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi during a match. PTI file
Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi's dream run at the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam ended in the semifinals after a 0-2 defeat to Armenian-turned-American Levon Aronian here.

Erigaisi, who became the first Indian to reach the last four stage of the Freestyle Grand Slam with a stellar performance, ran out of steam in the match up against Aronian who is finding his magical touch back in the game.

After beating Magnus Carlsen in the play-off for a top-four spot in the prelims and Hikaru Nakamura in the quarterfinals, Arjun failed to convert his chances in the first game.

Aronian, despite being in a difficult position, held firm and was rewarded when Arjun could not capitalise on his advantage.

In the return game, with Aronian needing only a draw to advance, he played subtly to gain a slight advantage out of the opening. As the game settled into a balanced position, it seemed headed for a draw, but Arjun, needing a win to stay in the match, took unwarranted risks that cost him dearly.

Hans Moke Niemann of the United States was the other player to reach the finals, defeating compatriot Fabiano Caruana. Niemann arrived slightly late for the first game but managed to draw it.

Two more draws followed before the younger American outmanoeuvred Caruana with some finely crafted middlegame play.

R Praggnanandhaa, who had bowed out of the title race, defeated Vincent Keymer of Germany in the playoff for 3rd-8th place. Praggnanandhaa drew the first game as Black and outplayed Keymer in the return game to register a 1.5-0.5 victory.

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen also won by the same margin against Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan.

In other matches, Wesley So of the United States defeated Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan 3-1, while in an all-American duel, Hikaru Nakamura crushed Leinier Dominguez Perez 2-0.

Results Semifinals: Arjun Erigaisi (Ind) lost to Levon Aronian (Usa) 0-2; Fabiano Caruana (Usa) lost to Hans Moke Niemann (Usa) 1.5-2.5

Other results: Lenier Dominguez Perez (Usa) lost to Hikaru Nakamura (Usa) 0-2; Magnus Carlsen (Nor) beat Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb) 1.5-0.5; R Praggnanandhaa beat Vincent Keymer 1.5-0.5; Wesley So (Usa) beat Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb) 3-1

