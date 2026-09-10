French Football Federation withdraws support for FIFA President Infantino

Paris [France], September 10 (ANI): The French Football Federation (FFF) has withdrawn its support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino ahead of the 2027 FIFA presidential election, calling for a "profound reform" of the global football body's governance.

The decision was taken unanimously by the Executive Committee of the FFF during a meeting held on Thursday in Paris at the request of its president, Philippe Diallo, according to the FFF.

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The FIFA presidential election is scheduled to be held on March 18, 2027, in Rabat, Morocco. Infantino was initially backed by the FFF but the federation said the conditions for its continued support were no longer met.

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"A series of events directly involving FIFA governance and its president emerged, following the support provided by the FFF (June 29), in total contradiction with the essential principles of good governance and with the values of football," the federation said.

The FFF's decision comes after a project led by Infantino was revealed at the end of July, proposing the creation of a commercial company that would include World Cup rights and allow outside investors to acquire a stake.

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The federation, through its president Philippe Diallo, said such a project involving the future of football required complete information, extensive consultation and a transparent decision-making process.

"A project with such a significant impact on the future of football cannot be considered without complete information, in-depth consultation, and a totally transparent decision-making process. FIFA's governance is not up to the standard of what football represents," Diallo said, as quoted by the FFF

The FFF acknowledged that the proposed commercial project was later abandoned following a coordinated response within UEFA along with other confederations, but maintained that broader concerns over FIFA governance remained unresolved.

The French federation said recent initiatives involving FIFA leadership had affected the image and unity of football, leading to its decision to withdraw support for Infantino ahead of the 2027 election.

Calling for a collective effort involving confederations, national federations, players and supporters, the FFF urged the development of a new governance model focused on transparency, trust and independence.

The federation said it will begin consultations with French and international figures with expertise in governance to prepare proposals for transforming FIFA's structure.

The FFF, a founding member of FIFA, said it intends to contribute to discussions concerning the future regulation and development of world football.

"The aim of these consultations will be to foster collective reflection and formulate proposals for a profound transformation of FIFA's governance, in order to restore trust, strengthen transparency and guarantee the independence and exemplary nature of the world football governing body," the federation said.

"The FFF, a founding member of FIFA, intends to contribute to a debate that is essential for the future of football, its regulation and its development," the federation added. (ANI)

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