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Home / Sports / French Open: Asmita Chaliha pulls off her biggest career win; stuns World No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi 

French Open: Asmita Chaliha pulls off her biggest career win; stuns World No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi 

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ANI
Updated At : 09:12 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Paris [France], October 22 (ANI): Ashmita Chaliha registered the biggest victory of her career on Thursday, stunning three-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the second round of the French Open 2026 badminton tournament.

The 27-year-old Indian, currently ranked 36th in women’s singles, defeated world No. 2 Yamaguchi 21-19, 21-18 in just 37 minutes to secure a memorable win, as per Olympics.com.

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Yamaguchi had finished runner-up at the BWF World Championships in New Delhi earlier this year, losing to South Korea’s An Se Young in the final.

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Chaliha, who claimed her maiden BWF World Tour title at the Korea Masters Super 300 earlier this year, made a strong start in the opening game, building an 18-14 lead and maintaining her composure to take the first game.

Yamaguchi, who had defeated Chaliha in straight games at the Denmark Open last week, fought back to level the opening game at 18-18. The Japanese shuttler continued to challenge the Indian, but with the score tied at 19-19, Chaliha held her nerve to clinch the game.

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The second game proved more comfortable for the Indian. After a closely contested opening, the players were level at 7-7 before Chaliha pulled away to maintain control and complete a remarkable victory in straight games.

Chaliha’s relentless defensive play and consistent retrievals also put Yamaguchi under pressure, forcing the former world champion into several unforced errors.

The Indian shuttler will next face either Japan’s Olympic medallist and former world champion Nozomi Okuhara or Thailand’s world No. 8 Pornpawee Chochuwong in the quarter-finals.

PV Sindhu also booked her place in the last eight of the BWF Super 750 tournament, comfortably defeating Japan’s Riko Gunji 21-12, 21-16 in 44 minutes. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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