India’s Yuki Bhambri and his American partner Robert Galloway advanced to the third round of the French Open men’s doubles with a thrilling three-set victory over seventh seeds Nikola Mektic and Michael Venus, here on Friday.

Advertisement

The Indo-American duo displayed nerves of steel to edge past the Croatian-Kiwi pair 6-7(4), 7-6(7), 6-3 in a closely-contested second-round match that lasted two hours and 32 minutes at the Roland Garros.

Bhambri and Galloway will next face the ninth-seeded American pair of Christian Harrison and Evan King for a place in the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

Bhambri and Galloway had edged out Robin Haase and Hendrik Jebens 6-3 6-7(8) 6-3 in the first round match.

Later in the day, India’s Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji, along with Balaji’s Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varela, will also be in action in the men’s doubles.