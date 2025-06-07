French Open: Sabalenka-Gauff to lock horns in title clash for first-ever Paris singles' crown

Paris [France], June 7 (ANI): The final of the women's singles competition at the French Open will be between the top two-ranked stars, the world number one Aryna Sabalenka, and world number two Coco Gauff, who reached the final in 2022 at the same venue.

Advertisement

Both Sabalenka and Gauff are chasing their first-ever French Open singles title, as per Olympics.com. This will be Sabalenka's fourth overall Grand Slam title, while for Gauff, it could be her second major title.

The 27-year-old Sabalenka has delivered quality performances throughout the year, justifying her number one rank, with the Australian Open to her name. In the ongoing French Open, she knocked out a serious challenge from Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen in the quarter-finals, as per Olympics.com.

Advertisement

Sabalenka delivered another statement performance in the semifinals, ousting four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek in a third-set decider, ending her 26-match win streak at the tournament.

This is Sabalenka's first-ever French Open final and third successive Grand Slam final. She also beat Gauff in the Madrid Open last month in the final, and their head-to-head record is at 5-5.

Advertisement

The 21-year-old Gauff reached two finals in Madrid and Rome, and she would be aiming to top it all off with a win at Paris.

This is Gauff's third French Open in the final, finishing runners-up in singles competition in 2022 and winning in last year's doubles final alongside Katerina Siniakova.

She has a shot at her second Grand Slam title after winning the US Open back in 2023, beating the opponent she is facing in Paris. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)