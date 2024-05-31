French security authorities foil plan to attack soccer events during Paris Olympics

Paris, May 31
The French interior minister said Friday that security authorities have foiled a plan to attack soccer events during the Paris Olympics.
Gerald Darmanin said in a statement that an 18-year-old man from Chechnya was arrested on May 22 on suspicion of being behind a plan to attack soccer events that will be held in the city of Saint-Etienne, southwest of Lyon.
The Paris Olympics will run from July 26-August 11. Soccer matches will take place in cities across France before the final in Paris’ Stade de France.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Meta reveals how China-based network targeted India, Punjab and global Sikh community on Facebook and Instagram
The network also targeted multiple services like Telegram an...
Final phase of Lok Sabha election 2024 on Saturday; 57 seats up for grabs in 7 states and UT; PM Modi in fray
7 states and UT going to polls include Punjab, Himachal Prad...
25 poll personnel among 40 dead as intense heatwave grips large swathes of India
More than 1,300 people hospitalised in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar,...
Karnataka sex scandal: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna arrested on his return from Germany; remanded in police custody till June 6
33-year-old Prajwal has been booked in three cases of sexual...
Centre issues avian influenza advisory after 4 states report outbreaks in poultry
‘Concern over bird flu rising since March 2024 when several ...