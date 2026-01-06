From Alumni to mentors: Former SAI-STC Calicut athletes join hands to support future champions

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Former athletes of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Sports Training Centre (STC), Calicut, Kerala, have united to establish ASAIC (Alumni of SAI Calicut) to support and nurture emerging sportspersons.

Advertisement

The ASAIC aims to provide modern sports equipment, high-quality sports gear and apparel, financial assistance, and professional guidance to promising sportspersons, particularly those from institutions and backgrounds with limited resources, according to a SAI release.

Advertisement

In a key milestone, ASAIC has launched its official website, designed to enhance outreach, ensure transparency, and deepen engagement with athletes, institutions, and other stakeholders across the sports ecosystem.

Advertisement

While formally launching the ASAIC website, Hari Ranjan Rao, Director General, SAI, underscored the institution's commitment to excellence and the high standards of training at SAI-STC Calicut.

He highlighted the centre's impressive track record, noting that it has produced an Arjuna Awardee, two Olympians, and forty-six athletes who have represented India in various international competitions across different categories.

Advertisement

Over the past two years, the ASAIC has distributed sports equipment worth nearly ₹20 lakh to around 30 schools, clubs, and academies. The association has also extended scholarship support to a national-level athlete and provided financial assistance to injured sportspersons.

"These initiatives have been made possible through the personal contributions of the former athletes from their hard-earned income, along with support from like-minded individuals and organisations," he added.

The launch of the website marks another step forward in strengthening the alumni-led movement to uplift future generations of Indian sportspersons.

In addition, the alumni body has extended scholarship support to a national-level athlete and provided financial assistance to injured sportspersons not covered by medical insurance schemes, ensuring continuity of their sporting careers. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)