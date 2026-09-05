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Home / Sports / From Arunachal to Ladakh: NIMAS scripts historic 20 first ascents in 23 days

From Arunachal to Ladakh: NIMAS scripts historic 20 first ascents in 23 days

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ANI
Updated At : 09:27 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): The National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), Dirang, has scripted a historic achievement by successfully completing a first-ascent mountaineering expedition to 20 Unclimbed Peaks in Ladakh, all above 6,000 metres, recording 20 first-ever summits in just 23 days.

Located in Dirang, West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, NIMAS is a premier Government of India institution under the Ministry of Defence and is the country’s only institute offering comprehensive training and expedition activities across land, air and water-based adventure sports.

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From mountaineering and sport climbing to paragliding, paramotoring, mountain biking, white-water rafting, kayaking and scuba diving, NIMAS has emerged as a leading centre for adventure sports and youth development in the Northeast, as per a press release.

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The Ladakh expedition is another landmark in NIMAS’s growing legacy of exploration and adventure.

It demonstrates the institution’s ability to undertake technically demanding expeditions across some of India’s most remote and challenging Himalayan terrain, while showcasing the talent, discipline and leadership emerging from the Northeast.

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The achievement also reflects the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has repeatedly encouraged India’s youth to explore the country, experience its diverse geographical and cultural landscape, and turn adventure, fitness and exploration into instruments of personal growth and nation-building.

For the youth of the Northeast, the achievement carries a special significance.

It demonstrates that an institution based in a remote Himalayan region of Arunachal Pradesh can produce world-class mountaineering achievements and provide young Indians with opportunities to pursue excellence in adventure sports.

The expedition embodies the spirit of Fit India, promoting physical fitness, discipline, teamwork, resilience and perseverance, while inspiring the younger generation to step beyond virtual experiences and discover the vast Himalayan landscape.

Under the leadership of Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal, Director, NIMAS, the institute has now achieved its third consecutive world record in the last three years, further establishing NIMAS as one of India’s leading institutions in the field of adventure sports and expedition leadership.

From Dirang in Arunachal Pradesh to the high mountains of Ladakh, NIMAS continues to demonstrate the immense potential of the Northeast as a hub for adventure, exploration, youth development and national excellence.

A historic achievement for NIMAS. A proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh, the Northeast and the nation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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