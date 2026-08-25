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Home / Sports / From being spotted by Shubman Gill to sharing dressing room with him: Kirandeep Singh's journey to Sher-e-Punjab T20 League

From being spotted by Shubman Gill to sharing dressing room with him: Kirandeep Singh's journey to Sher-e-Punjab T20 League

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ANI
Updated At : 04:13 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 25 (ANI): For 20-year-old Kirandeep Singh, the upcoming Sher-e-Punjab T20 League could be another important step in a journey that has already seen several turning points.

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After catching the eye of India captain Shubman Gill, the young cricketer now has an opportunity to share the dressing room with him. Fazilka Falcons bought Kirandeep for Rs 20,000 at the Sher-e-Punjab T20 auction, with Gill set to lead the side in the tournament.

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Gill had earlier spotted potential in the youngster while he was still playing tennis-ball cricket and offered him valuable advice, encouraging him to continue working hard and make the most of every opportunity. Kirandeep now has the perfect platform to put those words into action.

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"When someone like Shubman Gill believes in you and gives you advice, it gives you a lot of confidence. His words have motivated me to work harder and keep improving. Now that I have the opportunity to play alongside him, I want to learn as much as possible and prove that his faith in me was justified," Kirandeep said.

His journey to this point has been far from conventional. From playing cricket at a government school ground in Cholta Kalan, Kirandeep has now earned the opportunity to feature in a state-level T20 competition alongside some of Punjab's biggest cricketing names.

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"Coming from Cholta Kalan and playing at the government school ground, I never imagined that I would get an opportunity like this so early in my career. The Sher-e-Punjab T20 League is a big platform for me, and I want to make the most of it. I know there will be pressure, but I am looking forward to the challenge," he added.

Being part of Fazilka Falcons will also give Kirandeep the chance to learn closely from Gill and other experienced players in the squad.

"Playing alongside experienced players is a great learning opportunity. I want to observe how they prepare, how they handle pressure and how they approach different situations in a match. I will try to learn something from every player around me," the youngster said.

For Kirandeep, the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League is therefore about much more than simply making his debut. It is an opportunity to turn recognition into performance and take another step towards establishing himself in Punjab cricket.

The Sher-e-Punjab T20 League begins on August 30, and Kirandeep will be hoping that his next chapter is one that further strengthens the belief Gill showed in him. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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