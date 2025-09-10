Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 10 (ANI): The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour celebrated Guwahati's cricketing spirit during its visit, as the city prepares to host the global showpiece for the first time in history.

Advertisement

During its six-day tour, beginning on August 31, the prestigious trophy visited some of Guwahati's most scenic and historic landmarks, including the War Memorial, Northbrook Gate, a ferry ride from Fancy Bazar Ghat capturing the sunset over the Brahmaputra River and the culturally rich Mahabahu Brahmaputra River Heritage Center. The tour gave fans a unique opportunity to connect with the tournament and celebrate women's cricket, according to a International Cricket Council (ICC) release.

A key highlight of the tour was its visit to six schools, NPS International School, SBOA Public School, South Point School, Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, SAI RNS Academy and Holy Child School. Students gave the trophy a hero's welcome, took part in cricket-themed games and enjoyed engaging activities, the release said.

Advertisement

The 13th edition of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup sets a new benchmark in accessibility, with record-low ticket prices starting at just Rs 100 (approximately USD 1.14) -- the lowest ever for any ICC global event.

Following its stop in Guwahati, the tour has now moved to Visakhapatnam, continuing its journey through cities in India and Sri Lanka ahead of the tournament, which will take place from September 30 to November 2 across DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai), ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam) and R Premadasa Stadium (Colombo, Sri Lanka). (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)