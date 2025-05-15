New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Legendary Indian batter Virat Kohli on Monday pulled down the curtains on a 14-year-long, 123 match big Test career which will be fondly remembered for the massive highs it touched as much as the puzzling and heartbreaking lows that truly make his long-format statistics a case of "What it could have been?".

From 2016-19, the 36-year-old enjoyed a highly productive period with the bat, scoring 4,208 runs in 43 Tests at an average of 66.79, with 16 centuries and 10 fifties and the best score of 254*. Right from his Test debut in 2011, Virat encountered very few failures till 2020. However, it was in the 2020s that the world got a reminder that the 'King Kohli' was no superhero and was vulnerable to forces of time, age, and the law of averages stealing his inhuman consistency. With every year, some chinks in his game were exposed and he slowed down.

Notably, his ability against spin bowling and outside off-stump deliveries by pacers went down considerably, meaning he was no longer the forever domineering presence on the cricket field. The frequency of "off days" increased over time, but nonetheless, Virat kept reminding critics of his brilliance with timely flashes of a genius that had not forgotten its command on timing, classic strokeplay and the ability to grind it out for long periods.

Here are some late-career gems from Virat in the decade of the 2020s:

-74 against Australia, Adelaide, December 2020: India's first Test after amidst the raging COVID-19 pandemic, Virat playing against Australia at Adelaide for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy supremacy, this was just what fans needed after days of no cricketing action, as a temporary source of relief and joy as the virus spread kept going up and down. Virat had been in solid form in the white-ball leg of the tour despite no centuries, and fans hoped to experience the 71st century during the Test leg.

India was 32/2 after opting to bat first. This high-pressure situation was a perfect entry point for Virat. With the pink ball moving really good, Virat batted with serenity, contrasting with the ball's cunning ways. He took down spinner Nathan Lyon with some fine shots down the ground and trademark drives, and continued his upper hand over Mitchell Starc. Virat's footwork and temperament was on point. It looked certain that the Adelaide Oval crowd was set to witness the fourth century from Virat. However, a miscommunication with Ajinkya Rahane led to his run out after a 74 in 180 balls, with eight fours. The partnership broke at 88 runs, and it was all downhill from India from that point.

While the 36-all-out scoreline in the second innings perhaps haunted the public and Indian players for a few days after the loss, it also marked the starting point of Virat's decline in Tests, as in the coming days came several poor scores and missed opportunities to score a century.

-62 against England, Chennai, February 2021: After a loss in the first Test, India looked on course of a series-levelling win after gaining a 195-run lead in the second Test. However, India's bid to swell its lead faced a brilliant fightback from spinners Mooen Ali and Jack Leach.

Virat, coming in at 55/2, put up a remarkable fight against two frontline spinners. He scored 62 in 149 balls, with seven fours, including four against Leach and two against Moeen. His slog sweep against Moeen emerged as one that fans could smash the replay button for hours. His rock-solid defence and quick footwork helped him stay on the crease and stitch a 96-run seventh-wicket stand with Ravichandran Ashwin. By the time he was eighth wicket gone at 202, he had done his job well. England was given 482 runs to win on an absolute minefield of a track. Spinners did the rest of the formalities by skittling out a helpless England for just 164.

Rohit Sharma did win the 'Player of the Match' award for his masterclass 161-run knock. This Kohli knock is one of many under-the-radar knocks of his, buried under statistically more superior efforts.

-79 against South Africa, Cape Town, January 2022: In the final Test at Cape Town with the series levelled 1-1, Virat's men had a rare chance to register their first-ever series win in SA. Virat's entry point was India at 33/2.

The veteran batter was mindful with each step he took, each bat swing he put forward against South African bowlers. Aware of his outside off-stump weaknesses that had resurfaced, Virat chose his battles carefully, leaving plenty of balls undisturbed. Known for stamping his authority over the bowlers, Virat chose thoughtfulness, care, and acceptance of his position in the game over his relentless aggression.

The majority of his boundaries were his trademark drives, particularly through the covers, pulls etc. While the backfoot offense was pretty limited, Virat nonetheless put on a resilient performance, scoring 79 in 201 balls, with 12 fours and a six. He was the ninth wicket to fall for 211 runs. While India lost the game by seven wickets and the series too, this knock stands out as one of his grittiest and controlled efforts.

-186 against Australia, Ahmedabad, March 2023: Virat's first Test hundred in four years. While Virat was underwhelming in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home and vulnerable to Australia's newest spin duo of Matthew Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy, his battle with old foe Nathan Lyon took the centrestage. After retaining the trophy, both sides were treated to an absolute flattie of a wicket, and they took it with both hands. Virat tamed Lyon well on a surface that did not offer much help, scoring 61 in 152 balls against him with four boundaries. Overall, he ended with 186 in 364 balls, with 15 fours, guiding India to 571 in reply to Australia's first innings total of 480. The match ended in a draw, but fans got their money's worth thanks to this Virat marathon.

-76 against South Africa, Centurion, December 2023: After a Test retirement which came following a year full of struggles and helplessness, Virat fans would look back at this and realise how this knock sold them the dreams of another Test peak.

With South Africa having a commanding lead following a Dean Elgar masterclass of 185, India had to cut down on a 163-run deficit. Against a fiery pace unit of Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Nandre Burger, India looked helpless. On the other hand, Virat batted with the tempo of an ODI game in a different universe altogether. With delightful trademark cover drives, backfooted shots, pulls, and overall wearing a majestic look, Virat's batting was every fan's dream come true. While he could not prevent an innings defeat for India as he ran short of partners, Virat gave a proof of his otherworldly ability in SA, scoring 76 in 82 balls, with 12 fours and a six, with India all out at 131. (ANI)

