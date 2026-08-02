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Home / Sports / From fields to podium: Chithravel's leap of faith to CWG silver inspires Tamil Nadu village

From fields to podium: Chithravel's leap of faith to CWG silver inspires Tamil Nadu village

Father of men's triple jump runner-up at Glasgow CWG is an agricultural daily-wage worker

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PTI
Thiruvarur (Tamil Nadu), Updated At : 03:20 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Praveen clinched the silver medal on Saturday with a best leap of 16.58 metres in freezing conditions, narrowly missing the gold medal.
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The modest home of an agricultural daily wage worker in Settisathiram village of Thiruvarur in Tamil Nadu erupted in celebration as Indian athlete Praveen Chithravel secured the silver medal in the men's triple jump at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026.

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Praveen's father, Chithravel, expressed immense pride in his son's international achievement while reflecting on the family's humble beginnings. "I am an agricultural daily wage worker," he told PTI Videos. "We educated our children and supported their dreams with the income I earned through daily wage work," he said.

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Recalling the early days of Praveen's athletic journey, he said, "Wherever I went, I took him on my bicycle. I showed him the world little by little, and step by step, he improved and went on to compete at the international level." Praveen clinched the silver medal on Saturday with a best leap of 16.58 metres in freezing conditions, narrowly missing the gold medal.

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Acknowledging the close finish, his father said the family had hoped for gold but was immensely proud of his achievement. "He missed it by a hair's breadth, but that's okay," he said, adding, "Next time, my son will certainly win the gold medal and bring greater pride to India and Tamil Nadu." The father, whose daughter works as a teacher and whose two sons are athletes, credited the entire community for Praveen's success.

"The youth of this village encouraged Praveen as though he were their own child," he said. "Teachers, relatives, and the entire village guided me in ways I did not know and helped my son progress to the next level," Chithravel added.

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The family and villagers watched the event unfold on television, celebrating Praveen's latest international medal. The athlete had earlier won a bronze medal at the Asian Games. Looking ahead, Praveen's father said he hoped his son's achievements would inspire the next generation.

"I pray that my son wins the gold medal next time," he said. "More importantly, I hope his success brings immense pride to this village and inspires at least ten more youngsters from here to take up sports and excel."

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