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Home / Sports / From Khelo India to India colours: Joya announces herself for India U17

From Khelo India to India colours: Joya announces herself for India U17

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ANI
Updated At : 10:05 PM Mar 18, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): When 14-year-old Joya's volley hit the net deep in stoppage time to seal India's 3-2 comeback win against Myanmar in Yangon on March 14, it marked a moment she will remember for a long time.

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Coming off the bench in only her second international appearance for the Indian U17 women's national team, the young striker delivered the decisive goal and celebrated by immediately calling the person who had supported her the most - her mother.

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For Joya, the journey to that moment began in the narrow streets of her village. Growing up in Phagwara, Punjab, she first picked up football while watching boys play in the neighbourhood.

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"My mother was a bit worried at first. Football was not something many girls played back then. But she was later very supportive, once she understood how passionate I am towards the game," said Joya, as quoted by AIFF.

"I need to thank my coaches, Hardeep Singh, who helped me take my first step towards football in Phagwara, and Sandeep Singh, who trained me at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Academy in Hoshiarpur. Without their early guidance, I would not have made it here."

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Her first real exposure to competitive football came in 2024 when she participated in the U15 Khelo India Women's Football League. "That was my first experience of playing competitive matches at that level," she recalled. The tournament opened a new world for the young forward.

Soon after, Joya's performances helped her earn a call-up to the national camp in Bengaluru earlier this year. Training alongside some of the country's best young players under head coach Pamela Conti was a transformative experience.

"It was my first time in the national camp, and the training was at a very high level. Playing under an experienced coach (Conti) who has both played and coached in World Cups, and sharing the dressing room with players from around the country, gave me a lot of exposure to how international football works and how players prepare," she said.

That preparation paid off in Yangon. When she was sent on as a substitute late in the match, Joya focused on the instructions given by the coaching staff and seized her moment. Scoring the winning goal made the occasion even more special. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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