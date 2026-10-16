From land deals to power struggles, disputes haunt PCA

Be it 1992 or 2026, controversies involving land purchases, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), whistleblowers and complaints against its office-bearers have continued to haunt the association for decades, despite the state hosting some important events in cricketing history.

From hosting ICC World Cup matches to achieving various milestones, the PCA has come a long way under different governments, changes of guard and contributions from current and former cricketers. However, controversies have continued to follow the institution.

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The latest involves the Enforcement Directorate writing to the Punjab Police to file an FIR in the alleged scam related to the purchase of land for building stadiums in Amritsar and Bathinda at ‘higher’ rates. However, controversies over land purchases are not new to the PCA.

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In 2019, an alleged scam involving shortcomings in the acquisition of land for the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA International Stadium in Mullanpur was ‘unearthed’. It was alleged that a trust, of which a former PCA office-bearer was a member, had purchased around 36 acres at rates higher than the market rates before selling it to the PCA.

It was claimed that payments were made through around 70 cheques on behalf of the trust. While the stadium was to be built on 42 acres, the purchase of only 36 acres through the trust was questioned. It was further alleged that the trust sold the land to the PCA for Rs 42 crore in 2010.

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The office-bearer had claimed that the PCA wanted ownership of the land and that he was involved in obtaining the power of attorney, following which the land was transferred without payment.

With time, the allegations went under the carpet as the stadium opened its doors to cricket and hosted ODI, Test and T20 international matches.

The IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali was also involved in an ownership tussle. It has been said that the facility was built in 1992 on land leased from the Punjab Sports Council (PSC). In 2006, the PSC moved court and demanded Rs 150 crore, which it claimed the PCA had earned since 1992, besides Rs 50 crore in damages.

In 2009, a Punjab Vidhan Sabha committee asked the government to take control of the stadium and revoke the agreement regarding the transfer of the 13.56-acre land.

A tussle beyond land

PCA controversies have not been limited to land purchases. Following the resignation of its longest-serving president in 2014 after 36 years, the race to enter the governing body intensified.

Last year, allegations were made against a former Punjab cricketer over promoting family members in the PCA and his alleged involvement in kit purchases. Over the years, controversies have also involved the removal and resignations of office-bearers, induction of family members and close relatives, and the PCA Ombudsman-cum-Ethics Officer ordering the PCA CEO to resign or face immediate removal.