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Home / Sports / From paralysis scare at 20 to Asian Champions Trophy hero, Jalandhar’s Sukhjeet shines with brace against China

From paralysis scare at 20 to Asian Champions Trophy hero, Jalandhar’s Sukhjeet shines with brace against China

Striker’s journey from a career-threatening setback to starring for India reflects resilience and his father’s unwavering support

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 10:20 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Sukhjeet Singh (left) during Asian Champions Trophy. Photo credit: Hockey India
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Jalandhar’s Sukhjeet Singh emerged as India’s hero against China in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament, scoring twice in the hosts’ 5-2 victory at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium here on Thursday.
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The Jalandhar-born forward opened India’s account in the match and struck again in the second half, continuing his impressive run of performances in recent hockey tournaments.

Behind his success lies a remarkable story of resilience. In his early 20s, Sukhjeet suffered partial paralysis in one leg, a setback that left him fearing that his hockey career was over.

At a time when his sporting dreams appeared to be slipping away, his father, Ajit Singh, who is posted with the Punjab Police, stood firmly by him and ensured he received the best possible treatment.

Recalling the difficult phase, Ajit Singh told The Tribune, “I don’t cry easily. Agar main emotional ho janda life vich te ajj assi ethe tak nahin pahunchde (If I had become emotional in life, we would not have reached here). But that was the toughest time. Still, I made myself strong, and we are here today.”

Sukhjeet’s journey in hockey began when he was barely five years old. His father introduced him to the sport, even modifying his first hockey stick to suit his height.

“My son was merely five when we gave him his first hockey stick. It was taller than him. I cut it short according to his height so that he could play with ease. This is how his journey started,” Ajit Singh had recalled earlier.

From those early days with a hockey stick taller than himself to scoring crucial goals for India on the international stage, Sukhjeet’s journey has been marked by determination and his family’s support.

His brace against China was another milestone in a career that once appeared in danger of ending prematurely.

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