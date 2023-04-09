From Paris, with love: Priyanshu marches into final

PTI

Orleans (France), April 8

India’s Priyanshu Rajawat stormed into the final of the Orleans Masters Super 300 badminton tournament with a straight-game demolition of Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen in the semifinals today.

The 21-year-old, who was part of the Indian team that won the 2022 Thomas Cup, dished out an attacking game to outplay the world No. 35 Nguyen 21-12 21-9 in a lopsided men’s singles semifinal to progress to his maiden final of a Super 300 event.

Rajawat was sharp at the net and precise in his returns. He exploited his opponent’s suspect forehand. The Indian’s flat drives and crosscourt flicks troubled Nguyen, who committed numerous errors.

After putting up an initial fight, Rajawat moved into the mid-game break with an 11-9 lead. After resumption, he dominated the rallies to swiftly move to 17-11.

Closing out the first game, Rajawat grabbed 10 game points and sealed it with another over-the-head return to his opponent’s forehand.

After the change of sides, Rajawat kept his foot on the gas as the Irish player huffed and puffed across the court. The Indian produced some powerful smashes from deep to keep marching ahead.

At the interval, the Indian led 11-3. Rajawat punished his opponent every time he erred or lifted short as the points kept coming in thick and fast. His solid backhand and varied strokes helped him to wriggle out of a tight situation at one point.

The Irish, looking to corner the Indian, ended up committing far too many errors as Rajawat reached 18-3 in a jiffy.

Another short lift was tackled with a flat crosscourt return by Rajawat, who moved to 14 match points when his opponent went long. Nguyen saved three match points before Rajawat unleashed another attacking return to complete the job.