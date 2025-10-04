From promising to share BTS dressing room video to sharing heartfelt moments with fans, Suryakumar Yadav wins hearts

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 4 (ANI): India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav revealed that he would soon share a behind-the-scenes video featuring the events that unfold in the "unreal" environment of the dressing room, which will also include Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, his two long-time friends.

Since Suryakumar took over the captaincy mantle from Rohit Sharma last year, India has won 18 out of 22 fixtures. India has established a reputation for playing fearless cricket and recently lifted the Asia Cup title, unbeaten in the UAE. Suryakumar described the environment that prevails in the dressing room, which fuels their fearless cricket on the field.

"We are having a lot of fun. Some day I will share the BTS of the dressing room. You will go crazy when it comes out. It is entirely different from what happens on the field. It is an unreal environment in the dressing room. That's how we play fearless cricket and we give a lot of people a reason to smile. I will share a video soon of Abhishek and Shubman; they are lovely characters, but not only them, there are a lot of them," Suryakumar said during the JITO Connect 2025 event.

During the event, a young fan sang a poem dedicated to Suryakumar. In return, Suryakumar asked the young fan to come close towards the stage and clicked a selfie with him. In a heartfelt moment, Suryakumar invited a young girl to the stage and sang the birthday song for her. Towards the end, Suryakumar clicked a selfie with all the fans who gathered near the stage.

Suryakumar has been winning hearts on and off the field. After India trounced Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, the Indian skipper announced that he would donate his match fees from all the T20 Asia Cup games to the Indian army.

On donating his entire match fee from the Asia Cup to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian Armed Forces, Suryakumar told ANI, "When I was going to the press conference, I thought that so many Indians are there and we could at least do some small help. If everyone contributes a little, it will be good. I couldn't complete the full line at that time, as this is for the armed forces and the victims of Pahalgam. Everything was happening so fast that I couldn't say much in that chaos. But I will do whatever I can." (ANI)

