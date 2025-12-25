New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): The year 2025 will be remembered as the year the "impossible" became "possible." From the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ending their Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy drought to India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra breaking the hallowed 90-meter mark, this was the year of long-awaited victories and record-breaking feats.

Here is a look back at the most iconic moments of 2025 in sports.

- RCB's 18-year wait ends

RCB scripted history as they ended their agonising 18-year wait to lift their first-ever IPL trophy. Virat Kohli-starring Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium to lift their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title. Chasing 191, Punjab were restricted to 184/7, helped by a clutch bowling performance from Krunal Pandya (2/17 in 4 overs), who was named Player of the Match.

- South Africa's maiden WTC title

The Proteas finally shed the "chokers" tag at the home of cricket, Lord's. South Africa achieved a monumental milestone by defeating Australia to win their first-ever ICC World Test Championship (WTC). This victory was particularly significant as it ended a 27-year drought for a major senior men's ICC trophy, their first since the 1998 Champions Trophy (then known as the ICC Knockout). Led by Temba Bavuma, the Proteas entered their first WTC final after a dominant league cycle and proved their mettle by chasing down a challenging fourth-innings target of 282. Apart from Aiden Markram's 136, captain Bavuma provided crucial support with a resilient 66 in the fourth innings, braving injury to steady the chase after early wickets.

- Indian women's cricket team crowned world champions

The Indian women's cricket team finally reached the summit as the Women in Blue defeated South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium to clinch their first-ever ICC Women's Cricket World Cup title. After the heartbreaks of 2005 and 2017, Harmanpreet Kaur's side delivered a clinical performance on home soil to script a watershed moment for the sport in India. They defeated South Africa by 52 runs. Shafali Verma (87 off 78 balls) and Deepti Sharma's 5-wicket haul (5/39) ensured India won the cup.

- Rohit Sharma reaches peak ODI rankings

At the age of 38, Rohit Sharma achieved a personal milestone that had eluded him throughout his legendary career: the No. 1 ICC ODI Batting Ranking. He climbed to the top spot on October 29, with 781 rating points after a dominant Player-of-the-Series performance against Australia. He went through a massive fitness transformation and scored 202 runs in the AustraliFrom RCB's maiden IPL title to Neeraj Chopra's first 90-m throw: 2025 a curse-breaking year for several sports teams, star players., including a fifty and 121* at Sydney.

- India ended 12-year wait for Champions Trophy

India clinched the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy by defeating New Zealand by four wickets in the final held on March 9 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This victory was particularly sweet as it ended a 12-year wait for the title, with India's last Champions Trophy win coming in 2013 under MS Dhoni. Led by Rohit Sharma, who played a captain's knock of 76 in the final, the Men in Blue remained undefeated throughout the tournament, overcoming heavyweights like Pakistan and Australia along the way.

- Hobart Hurricanes' BBL win

The Hobart Hurricanes finally secured their first Big Bash League title on January 27. In an explosive final against Sydney Thunder, Mitchell Owen smashed a 108 off just 42 balls--tying the record for the competition's fastest century--to chase down 183 with nearly six overs to spare.

- Harry Kane's success

After 15 years in professional football without a trophy, England Harry Kane finally found his prize. Harry Kane won the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, scoring over 30 goals in the 2024-25 season. He ended the year as the "German Footballing Personality of the Year," having finally shaken the "Kane Curse."

- Crystal Palace's 119-year miracle

The biggest shock of the year came at Wembley on May 17. Crystal Palace ended a 119-year wait for a major trophy by defeating Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final. An early goal by Eberechi Eze and a heroic penalty save by Dean Henderson delivered the club's first-ever major silverware.

- Tottenham Spurs end the 17-year hurt

Spurs finally added to their trophy cabinet, winning the UEFA Europa League on May 21. They defeated Manchester United 1-0 in the final in Bilbao, thanks to a first-half strike by Brennan Johnson. This was their first major title since 2008 and their first European trophy since 1984.

- PSG's continental crown

After decades of dominance in France, Paris Saint-Germain finally captured the "Holy Grail." They won their first-ever UEFA Champions League title on May 31, with a record-breaking 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in the final held in Munich.

- Inter Miami's MLS milestone

Inter Miami won their first MLS Cup on December 6. Defeating Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1, Lionel Messi was named the match MVP after providing two assists, securing the club's biggest prize just five years after joining the league.

- Newcastle United's 70-year drought ends

The "Toon Army" finally had something to celebrate on March 16. Newcastle United defeated Liverpool 2-1 to lift the Carabao Cup, their first major domestic trophy since the 1955 FA Cup. Goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak ended seven decades of waiting.

- Neeraj Chopra breaks the 90-meter barrier

The "Golden Boy" finally silenced the four-year-long chatter about the 90-meter mark. At the Doha Diamond League on May 16, Neeraj Chopra threw a massive 90.23m. Although he finished second in the meet, he set a new Indian national record and became only the 25th man in history to breach the hallowed 90m barrier. (ANI)

