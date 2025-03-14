New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): From Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar to former Australian batting great Justin Langer to several Indian Premier League (IPL) stars celebrated the festival of Holi on Friday.

Several Indian cricketers and IPL franchises took to their official social media, sharing Holi wishes, celebration pictures and videos with their fans.

Sachin, who is playing the International Masters League (IML) for India Masters with several ex-stars like Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yousuf Pathan, Ambati Rayadu etc., shared a video of celebrating Holi with his teammates. Along with his teammates, Sachin had plenty of fun spraying a whole water gun on Yuvraj and applying colour on rest of his other teammates, like Yousuf and Rayadu.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag also wished his fans a very Happy Holi, posting, "May the splashes of colour brighten your life with laughter, love, joy and unforgettable memories. #HappyHoli". Along with it, he posted a few pictures of himself, drenched in colour and happiness.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul took to X, wishing everyone a "happy and colourful" Holi.

Several IPL franchises also celebrated the festival as they prepared for the upcoming season of the IPL. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) embraced the festive spirit of Holi at the team hotel, celebrating the festival of colours with vibrant enthusiasm.

The players and support staff took a break from their rigorous pre-season preparations to indulge in traditional Holi celebrations, exchanging colours, laughter, and camaraderie.

Amidst a splash of bright hues, KKR stars including captain Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh and Angkrish Raghuvanshi were seen enjoying the festivities, smearing colors on each other. Also present amongst the celebrations were members of the coaching staff, including head coach Chandrakant Pandit and spin bowling coach Carl Crowe. The joyous occasion showcased the strong bond within the team and the high spirits ahead of the upcoming season.

Also, in the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) camp at Lucknow, captain Rishabh Pant, coach Langer, West Indies star and team's vice-captain Nicholas Pooran were in a celebratory mood, letting the colour and joy of Holi take over them. Langer was all drenched in colour, wearing a funky hat, wig and sunglasses.

In the Gujarat Titans camp at Ahmedabad, head coach Ashish Nehra and Indian spinner Sai Kishore were seen enjoying a splash of colours with the rest of their team, including Indian batter Sai Sudarshan and assistant coach, the former Australian batter Matthew Wade.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Indian stars Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel also enjoyed a fun Holi celebration, with Parag being drenched in pink by Jurel and one more teammate. Head coach Rahul Dravid was also seen enjoying Holi with a turban on his head.

Players at Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) training camps also let go of their hectic training schedules and challenges for a while, relaxing with memorable Holi celebrations.

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also made a hilarious 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' era Shah Rukh Khan style entry and was welcomed by fans who applied colour on him. However, Chahal jokingly demanded "privacy" from his fans and stormed inside a room. The rest of the PBKS team present at the training camp also celebrated Holi.

The festival of Holi began across the country on Thursday, from Choti Holi. People come together to celebrate with colours, music, and traditional festivities.

From temples to streets, vibrant hues and joyous gatherings mark the onset of the festival, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings for the festival."I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This festival, filled with joy and happiness, will infuse new enthusiasm and energy in everyone's life and will also deepen the colours of unity among the countrymen," posted PM on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also greeted everybody on the occasion of Holi on X.

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi, the festival of colours. This festival of joy gives the message of unity, love and harmony. This festival is also a symbol of India's precious cultural heritage. On this auspicious occasion, let us all together pledge to fill the lives of all the children of Mother India with the colours of continuous progress, prosperity and happiness," President Murmu said. (ANI)

