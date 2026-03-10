New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 was one of the best in recent years, with associate nations starting it off by showing their worth and competitiveness, bringing some largely unknown flavours and colours to the tournament and it ended with Team India adding another title to their white-ball dynasty, a record-breaking third T20WC title successfully defended for the first time.

The tournament witnessed some breathtaking catches, heartbeat-raising run-chases, magnificent cricketing shots, and bowling spells that capture the nature of modern-day T20 cricket, and several records were broken. Some individuals from the present and future of the format lit up the tournament.

Here are some records broken during the tournament:

-Three: India is the first team to capture three T20 World Cup titles, with their previous triumphs coming in 2007 and 2024. They are also the first team to win the competition as a host nation.

-255/5: India's score against New Zealand was the highest total of a T20WC final, and the highest in any T20I knockout or playoff match, as per ICC.

-250-plus scores: India also achieved a historic first by becoming the first team to get two 250-plus scores in a row. After 253/7 against England in the semi-final at Wankhede, Team India, once again led by Sanju Samson's exploits, lit up the Narendra Modi Stadium. This was India's third total over 250 in the tournament - they also put up 256/4 against Zimbabwe, which is the highest team total at T20World Cup 2026.

-383 runs: Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan went past batting icon Virat Kohli's 319 runs in six innings of the 2014 edition to get the most runs by a batter in a single T20 World Cup edition. His campaign also includes two centuries and fifties each. However, New Zealand's Tim Seifert (326) and Sanju Samson (321) have also gone past Kohli's tally.

-176: Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman put on a 176-run opening stand during Pakistan's Super Eight clash against Sri Lanka. It stands as the highest partnership for any wicket in T20Is.

-92: During the final against New Zealand, India stormed to 92/0 in the first six overs, which was the joint-highest Powerplay score in a T20 World Cup match. It equalled West Indies' 92/1 in the Powerplay against Afghanistan two years ago.

-89: Sanju Samson's redemption story registered its biggest milestone as he secured the highest individual score in a T20 World Cup final, as he made 89 against New Zealand on Sunday, including five fours and eight sixes in his 46-ball epic.

-499 runs: The semifinal clash between India and England at Wankhede saw both sides scoring a combined 499 runs, the highest match aggregate in T20WC history. While India posted 253/7 powered by Sanju's 89, England just fell short to wrap up at 246/7, driven by Jacob Bethell's tenacious and explosive 48-ball 105. It was also the second-highest match aggregate in T20I history.

-18: Abhishek Sharma brought up his half-century in the final against New Zealand in just 18 balls, making it the fastest of this edition and the fastest in a T20 WC knockout match.

-24 sixes: Sanju Samson's powerful arms generated a massive 24 sixes, the most by a batter in a single T20WC edition.

33 balls: Finn Allen outdid West Indies legend Chris Gayle's 47-ball ton against England back in 2016 during the semifinal against South Africa, racing to the milestone in just 33 balls, making it the fastest century across T20 and 50-over World Cups.

106 sixes: Total number of sixes by India at the World Cup. It is the first time that a team has hit over 100 maximums in a T20I event.

146.00: Zimbabwe's rising star Brian Bennett scored 292 runs at an average of 146.00 during the 2026 tournament. Not out in four of the six innings he played, Bennett now holds the highest average at a T20 World Cup. He also registered three fifties in the tournament. (ANI)

