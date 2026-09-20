Nagoya [Japan], September 20 (ANI): At 12, Suchika Tariyal took up Judo as a means of learning self-defence after an incident of eve-teasing. More than a decade later, that decision has taken her to the Asian Games podium, where she has secured India's first medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

Suchika defeated Mongolia's Altanchimeg Baigalmaa to book her place in the semifinal of the women's traditional 60kg MMA (mixed martial arts) event on Sunday, assuring herself of a medal and adding another chapter to an already remarkable combat-sports career.

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Baigalmaa came out aggressively in the second and final round, looking to overturn the contest, but Suchika's defence held firm under sustained pressure. As her opponent continued to attack, Suchika produced a crucial reversal, took Baigalmaa to the ground and maintained control until the end of the round to seal the victory.

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For Suchika, the medal is the latest achievement in a sporting journey that has taken her from Judo to Ju-Jitsu and eventually to MMA.

A native of Rohtak, Haryana, Suchika began training at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium before moving to the Dada Dev Mandir Centre in Palam and later training at SAI Bhopal. She went on to establish herself as an accomplished judoka, representing India in more than 20 international competitions and becoming an eight-time National Judo Champion.

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Her Judo career included gold medals at the 2019 Commonwealth Judo Championships and the 2019 South Asian Games, besides a silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Judo Championships. She also represented India at multiple Asian Judo Championships and competed at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in the women's -57 kg category.

But Judo was only the beginning. Suchika subsequently moved into Ju-Jitsu and reached the pinnacle of the discipline in 2024, winning gold in the Adults Ju-Jitsu Contact Female -63 kg category at the JJIF Ju-Jitsu World Championships.

Her transition into MMA was another step in a career built around combat sports. She made her MMA debut in 2017 with a victory before taking a seven-year break from the sport while continuing to compete in Judo and Ju-Jitsu.

In December 2024, she returned to professional MMA at BRAVE CF 92 in Bahrain after signing a multi-fight contract with BRAVE Combat Federation, beginning another phase of her career.

Away from competition, Suchika has also built a career in public service and sports administration. She was appointed as a Head Constable in the CISF and later joined the Department of Sports, Haryana, as a Junior Coach. (ANI)

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