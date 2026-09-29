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Home / Sports / From Talwara village to Asian Games podium: Niraj Kumar wins silver in shooting

From Talwara village to Asian Games podium: Niraj Kumar wins silver in shooting

Niraj has previously represented India at several international competitions and won gold, silver and bronze medals

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Talwara, Updated At : 08:53 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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India's Niraj Kumar wins silver in the ongoing Asian games in Nagoya. Image credit/PTI
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Young shooter Niraj Kumar of Bah Mawa village in the Talwara block of Dasuha Assembly constituency has won a silver medal in the shooting competition at the Asian Games held in Japan, bringing cheer to his village and the region.

Niraj’s parents, retired Captain Ravinder Singh and Lalita Devi, said he had developed an interest in shooting at an early age and had pursued the sport with discipline, dedication and regular practice.

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According to the family, Niraj has previously represented India at several international competitions and won gold, silver and bronze medals. His consistent performances have established him as a promising shooter from the region.

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The news of his silver-medal finish triggered celebrations in Bah Mawa, with villagers, sports enthusiasts and local residents congratulating the family. The villagers expressed pride in his achievement and wished him success in future competitions.

Niraj’s achievement has also inspired youngsters in the rural belt, highlighting how talent from villages can reach the international stage through sustained effort and commitment.

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