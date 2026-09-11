From the bed to the track": Avinash Sable opens up on injury ordeal after comeback win at Athletics Final Series

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Indian track athlete Avinash Sable's journey back to the track after a serious knee injury was as much a battle with his confidence as it was with his fitness, but the defending Asian Games champion announced his return to the 3000m steeplechase with a big win at the Indian Athletics Final Series here on Thursday.

Sable, who suffered torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus injuries in his right knee after a fall at the water jump during the Monaco Diamond League in July 2025, endured more than a year away from competition before making his comeback.

Advertisement

The 31-year-old returned to his pet event on Thursday and clocked 8:32.39 to finish first, ahead of Shubham Bhandare (8:50.31) and Vikash Dalal (8:50.43), giving himself a timely boost with the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya approaching.

Advertisement

"I was away from competition for 14 months. I was getting injured again and again. When you are competing after a long time, you get pressure. When you are at the top, you forget everything," Sable said.

"It was very difficult for me. I lost all my confidence. I was feeling like a beginner athlete. I forgot everything inside me. I was not sure if I would be able to come back. I was not sure if I would be able to jump. I was afraid even to jump from a very short height. I was not confident to keep my legs straight. I think I have come from the bed to the track and I have motivated myself and I would like to thank the team behind me. In my journey, everyone supported me," he added.

Advertisement

Sable underwent surgery following the Monaco injury and was forced to go through a lengthy rehabilitation before returning to competitive action.

He made his comeback to racing in August with a 5000m appearance at the IFAM Oordegem meet in Belgium before returning to the steeplechase in New Delhi.

His latest victory came as he prepares to defend the gold medal he won in the men's 3000m steeplechase at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou. His national record stands at 8:09.91.

With only 18 days remaining before his Asian Games event on September 28, Sable is focused on making the most of the time available to him.

"I have 18 days left. On the 28th, I have an Asian Games event. I will work hard and will focus on the things that are left in the next 18 days," said Sable.

Sable said he is carrying the same ambition into the upcoming Asian Games but believes his preparation is now stronger than it was before the previous Commonwealth Games.

"In the upcoming Asian Games, I am carrying the same hope that I remain completely fit. I went to the Asian Games during the last Commonwealth Games and my preparation is better than that. I am carrying the same hope," he added.

He further added, "I went to the Asian Games during the last Commonwealth Games, and my preparation is better than that. If I have got this opportunity, then how can I change this opportunity into a gold medal? I feel proud of myself and my country that I have done well."

The steeplechase victory was therefore more than just another domestic win for Sable, who admitted that the injury had left him uncertain about whether he could return to the level at which he had previously competed.

"I would like to thank the team who supported me. Because of them, I was able to return today. I would like to thank everyone," Sable concluded.

In the women's 3000m steeplechase, national record holder Parul Chaudhary came first, clocking 9:22.42. She led from the opening lap but remained some distance behind her national record of 9:12.46.

For Sable, however, the bigger takeaway from Thursday was his successful return to the event that has defined his career -- and the opportunity to go into the Asian Games with his confidence restored. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)