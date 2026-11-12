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Home / Sports / From WCL to Abu Dhabi T10, Zainab Zehra Rizvi makes her mark in cricket ownership

From WCL to Abu Dhabi T10, Zainab Zehra Rizvi makes her mark in cricket ownership

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ANI
Updated At : 05:17 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 12 (ANI): Zainab Zehra Rizvi is expanding her association with franchise cricket, moving from co-owning India Champions in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) to her association with United Tigers in the Abu Dhabi T10, a release said.

Zainab’s entry into cricket ownership began with WCL, where she acquired an equity stake in India Champions. The experience introduced her to the commercial and competitive dynamics of franchise cricket, encouraging her to explore further opportunities in the sport.

Her latest venture, United Tigers, has already enjoyed an encouraging start in the Abu Dhabi T10, winning three of its first four matches. While India Champions could not progress to the semi-finals in WCL Season 3, United Tigers’ early performances have added a new dimension to her journey as a team co-owner.

Having grown up in the UAE, Zainab says witnessing women take leadership roles across different industries has been a significant source of inspiration. She believes the sporting industry, too, has room for young entrepreneurs willing to bring new ideas and perspectives.

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Speaking about her experience, she said, as per the release, “I feel surreal, and I’m genuinely so excited. Of course, I do feel the pressure, but I’m also incredibly proud of myself for taking this step. I’ve had the opportunity and privilege of growing up in the UAE, where I’ve seen women lead, not just in this industry but across all industries. That has always been something I look up to and find truly encouraging. I know we’re new, but we’re not here just to participate. We’re here to win.”

Her confidence reflects an ambition that extends beyond simply owning a cricket franchise. With the sport evolving into a wider commercial and entertainment industry, the participation of younger entrepreneurs could bring new approaches to team management, branding, fan engagement and investment.

For Zainab Zehra Rizvi, the journey from WCL to Abu Dhabi T10 is an important first step towards establishing a long-term presence in cricket. And if United Tigers’ early performances are anything to go by, she has certainly made an exciting start. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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