From World Junior Champions to World Champions: 5 stars chasing another title in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Winning a World Junior title is often the first step towards greatness, but only a handful of players go on to become World Champions on the senior stage. Akane Yamaguchi, Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Ratchanok Intanon, Liu Shengshu and Dechapol Puavaranukroh have all completed that journey, turning junior success into World Championship glory.

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As some of the biggest stars in badminton return for the BWF World Championships India 2026 in New Delhi from August 17 to 23, they will be looking to add yet another world title to their already glittering resumes.

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-Akane Yamaguchi (Japan)

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World Junior titles: 2013, 2014 (Women's Singles)

Senior World titles: 2021, 2022, 2025

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Akane Yamaguchi announced herself to the badminton world by becoming the first Japanese women's singles player to win back-to-back BWF World Junior Championships. Her rise continued at lightning pace, becoming the youngest-ever winner of a BWF Super Series title at just 16 years old before establishing herself as one of Japan's greatest shuttlers, as per a press release.

Her senior career has been equally remarkable. Yamaguchi is a three-time World Champion. She is also a two-time BWF World Tour Finals champion, an Asian Champion, has helped Japan win the Uber Cup, and has consistently remained among the world's top-ranked players for nearly a decade. Heading into New Delhi, she remains one of the favourites for another world title.

-Kunlavut Vitidsarn (Thailand )

World Junior titles: 2017, 2018, 2019 (Men's Singles)

Senior World titles: 2023

No player has dominated the World Junior Championships quite like Kunlavut Vitidsarn. The Thai star remains the only men's singles player to win three consecutive World Junior crowns, underlining his status as one of badminton's brightest young talents.

Since moving to the senior circuit, Kunlavut has more than lived up to expectations. He became Thailand's first men's singles World Champion in 2023, won the silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, captured the 2025 Asian Championships title and became the first Thai men's singles player to reach World No. 1. Still only in his mid-20s, he is already among the biggest stars in world badminton.

-Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand )

World Junior titles: 2009, 2010, 2011 (Women's Singles)

Senior World titles: 2013

Before Kunlavut, there was Ratchanok Intanon. The Thai icon won three successive World Junior Championships and was widely regarded as badminton's first teenage superstar of the modern era. Her effortless strokeplay and creativity made her one of the sport's biggest attractions.

She carried that promise seamlessly into the senior ranks by becoming the youngest-ever women's singles World Champion in 2013 at just 18 years of age. Intanon later climbed to World No. 1, won multiple BWF World Tour titles and has represented Thailand at four Olympic Games, remaining one of the most respected and experienced players on the international circuit.

-Liu Shengshu (China)

World Junior titles: 2022 (Women's Doubles and Mixed Doubles)

Senior World titles: 2025 (Women's Doubles)

Liu Shengshu enjoyed a breakthrough 2022 World Junior Championships, winning two gold medals in women's doubles and mixed doubles, highlighting her versatility as one of China's most promising doubles players.

Her transition to the senior circuit has been rapid. Partnering Tan Ning, Liu Shengshu won the silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games before capturing her maiden BWF World Championships title in women's doubles in 2025, cementing the pair's place among the world's leading combinations. The pair has quickly established itself among the strongest women's doubles combinations in the world, making them serious contenders once again in New Delhi.

-Dechapol Puavaranukroh (Thailand)

World Junior titles: 2014 (Men's Doubles)

Senior World titles: 2021 (Mixed Doubles)

Although Dechapol won the World Junior title in men's doubles, he found his greatest success after switching to mixed doubles. His adaptability and tactical understanding helped him become one of Thailand's finest doubles specialists. Partnering Sapsiree Taerattanachai, Dechapol captured the 2021 World Championships gold, reached World No. 1 and won several BWF World Tour titles. Dechapol will now look to win another World Championships title, this time with Supissara Paewsampran at the BWF World Championships New Delhi 2026. (ANI)

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