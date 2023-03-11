Fruits of labour: Ravichandran Ashwin takes 6 as Australia score 480; India trail by 444

AHMEDABAD, March 10

Usman Khawaja struck a majestic 180 and Cameron Green smashed his maiden Test hundred to power Australia to a series-high 480 all out on Day 2 of the fourth and final Test against India here today.

We expected this wicket to play well, but not as slow as it did. Let’s hope this gets tougher to bat on as the game goes on. Ravichandran Ashwin 32 Five-wicket hauls for Ravichandran Ashwin in Tests. Only five players have taken more five-wicket hauls. Ashwin’s best figures are 7/59

Khawaja and Green were the bedrock of Australia’s innings with a 208-run stand for the fifth wicket, the highest partnership from either side in the bowler-dominated series. Khawaja’s batting masterpiece was spread over 10 hours during which the opener faced 422 balls, the most by an Australian batter in India, hitting 21 fours.