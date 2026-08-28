Full focus is on Asian Games, says CWG 2026 bronze medallist Seema Kaliramna

Patiala (Punjab) [India], August 28 (ANI): Seema Kaliramna, who won a bronze medal in the women's discus throw final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, has shifted her focus to the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan and has expressed confidence of a good performance ahead of the crucial event.

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At the women's discus throw final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, Kaliramna finished third with a best throw of 58.65m. She rose to the occasion with a strong display to earn a well-deserved podium finish. She began her campaign with a foul but quickly bounced back with a 57.32m effort before delivering her medal-winning throw of 58.65m in the third round.

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Speaking with ANI on Friday, Seema Kaliramna said her focus is now on the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. She added that her performance at the World Athletics Silver Level Continental Tour in Bhubaneswar has boosted her confidence ahead of the continental event.

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Kaliramna had finished fourth in the women's discus throw at the 2026 World Athletics Silver Level Continental Tour, recording a best throw of 57.44m.

"Our next target is the Asian Games to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, next month. Our full focus is on that. I'm full of confidence because we just competed in the Silver Continental Tour in Bhubaneswar, and our performance was good there. So the focus will be to give our best in the Asian Games," she said.

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The 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, are scheduled to be held from September 19 to October 4, 2026.

Kaliramna also credited the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) for its support over the past one-and-a-half years, saying the institute has taken care of her physiotherapy, massage, accommodation and travel. She added that IIS also supported her husband's travel to the Commonwealth Games.

"I've been receiving support from IIS for the past one and a half years. Whether it's physio, massage, accommodation, or travel, everything is taken care of by IIS. You must have seen that my husband accompanied me to the Commonwealth Games, and even that was supported by IIS," she said. (ANI)

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