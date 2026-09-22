"Fully open to discussing reforms in FIFA": Infantino writes to 211 member federations as he eyes retaining presidency

Zurich [Switzerland], September 22 (ANI): FIFA president Gianni Infantino has written to all the FIFA vice-presidents, members of the FIFA Council, and all member federations, expressing his intentions to discuss reforms within the world's governing body of the sport.

Infantino's latest bid at winning the support of angry federations and stakeholders after a controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise plan comes as he faces presidential elections next year, with his position at stake. He faced criticism after plans to sell stakes in FIFA competitions to private investment firms triggered opposition from several quarters. The proposal led to strong reactions, with UEFA threatening to boycott FIFA competitions, including the FIFA World Cup. Infantino ditched the plan after such backlash.

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Now, posting on his Instagram, Infantino wrote, "Hello everyone, I have written a letter to FIFA Vice-Presidents, Members of the FIFA Council, and Presidents of the 211 FIFA Member Associations to inform them that I am fully open to discussing reforms at FIFA."

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"I am making two proposals aimed at ensuring that FIFA’s governance remains in step with the challenges and opportunities that exist within our sport, particularly as strong institutions do not wait for their systems to fail before considering how they can be improved," he added.

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Infantino asked the FIFA Council if it wishes to commission an independent and external review of FIFA's current governance framework for major strategic initiatives and recommend potential improvements.

He also put forward that FIFA Council establish a direct, structured and time-limited consultation with confederations, member associations and relevant stakeholders on how FIFA's decision-making could be made better.

On a parting note, he said that "FIFA belongs equally to all 211 member associations and everyone has an equal voice."

Infantino will stand for re-election for a fourth term next March, with football's governing body confirming his intention to continue in the role amid growing pressure following controversy over his plans involving private investment in FIFA competitions, way back in September.

A statement issued by FIFA read, as quoted by Goal.com, "Infantino announced in April that he would stand for re-election in 2027." It added,

"Of course, nothing has changed. Infantino will stand for re-election."

FIFA also accused UEFA of launching a "smear campaign" against Infantino and his leadership, amid an ongoing dispute over legal proceedings related to the investment proposal. UEFA had filed legal documents in the United States seeking disclosure of evidence and documents from FIFA, while also warning that it could pursue a criminal complaint in Switzerland.

UEFA remains confident of finding a candidate to challenge Infantino in the upcoming election. Any challenger will need the support of at least 106 member associations out of FIFA's 211 members to enter the race, according to Goal.com. (ANI)

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