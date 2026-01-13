Fully recovered, Sindhu upbeat about new season

PV Sindhu looks happy and the reasons are simple. Firstly, she has recovered from her toe injury that ended her season last year and secondly, she has started the new season well. Sindhu was beaten in the semifinals of the Malaysia Open, where she lost against China’s Wang Zhi Yi 16-21 15-21.

This little resurrection will also see her jump in individual rankings from 18th to 12th when the Badminton World Federation updates its list. Sindhu is back leading the Indian contingent at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open that starts from Tuesday.

“Yeah, so I started playing I think in the second week of December if I am not wrong. And initially I thought I would play the Syed Modi but I could not play. I had to skip at the last minute and then I obviously played in Malaysia. I just thought okay it is just one match at a time but you know everything is going well. I was fine. So yeah, I think it was a good run,” Sindhu told the media here on Monday.

“I am really enjoying and really liking it as I started really well and I hope I go with the same rhythm and same confidence. If you do well, I mean, at the end of the day you get that confidence. You might lose in the first round or second round, but it is important that you have that confidence within you where you can actually go out there and come back stronger. That’s very important,” the two-time Olympics medallist added.

Other than being a senior pro on the circuit, Sindhu was recently elected as the chair of BWF’s Athlete Commission and she is taking that job seriously as well.

“Well, I think being the chair there is a bit of responsibility in terms of what the players are thinking or what the thoughts from players’ perspective are. I think these are some of the inputs that we take and present to the BWF and they take it forward and make some changes if required. It is really interesting, you get to know a lot more if you go into the depths of it,” she said talking about her new role.

Tanvi, Tharun in main draw

World junior championships silver medallist Tanvi Sharma and Tharun Mannepalli have been promoted to the main draw from reserves after the withdrawal of some top players.

World champion Shi Yu Qi pulled out of the tournament to the benefit of Tharun, who will now face Kidambi Srikanth in the opening round. Interestingly, there will be two all-India contests in the first round of men’s singles as Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty will also square up against each other.

In women’s singles, reigning world champion Akane Yamaguchi has also pulled out, paving the way for Tanvi to make it to the main draw. Tanvi will face second seed Wang Zhi Yi in the first round. The winner of

this match will meet Sindhu in the second round.