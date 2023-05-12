Fulton hopes to soak pressure

PTI

Bengaluru, May 11

Indian men’s hockey team’s chief coach Craig Fulton is well aware of the immense pressure associated with his new job, but he feels the demands of the assignment will help the team perform at its best.

South African Fulton took charge of the Indian team a fortnight ago, replacing Australian Graham Reid. His first assignment will be the FIH Pro League games in the United Kingdom, beginning May 26. “I understand there will be pressure to perform, obviously from the fans, the media and the team itself. I believe pressure can be a positive thing, it will help us focus and also perform at our best,” Fulton said. “In terms of managing pressure, I’ll be working closely with the players and support staff to create a positive and supportive environment where everyone can perform at their best. That’s the ultimate goal.”

The 48-year-old is looking to put the team in top gear to finish the prestigious Pro League on a high. “The five weeks before I arrived were an intense fitness block. We are in the sixth week now and in the next two weeks before we fly to the UK for the Pro League,” he said.