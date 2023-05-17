Fulton wants India to conquer Asia before Olympics glory

New Delhi, May 16

Barely two weeks into his new role as the head coach of the Indian men’s hockey team, South African Craig Fulton is pretty clear about his goals.

Fulton, who witnessed the rise of Belgium hockey since 2018, wants India to first dominate Asia and then gradually translate it onto the world stage and qualify for the Paris Olympics.

“What I have in my head is to be the No. 1 team in Asia. Definitely, it is one of the goals which we want to achieve and be there consistently and then push because if we are sitting on world ranking 4 and 5, you need to consistently try to reach the podium,” Fulton said during a virtual media interaction.

Craig Fulton, India coach

“When you have built enough experience and have a game plan which suits all the individuals then you can definitely push on to get into the finals and win them. The priority is to qualify for the Paris Olympics through the Asian Games. By using the FIH Pro League, the four-nation in Spain and then the Asian Champions Trophy we want to really set us up to be strong and be in a position to qualify straightaway,” he added.

The South African was candid about his assessment of the current Indian team, saying there is a gap between it and the top two or three teams in the world.

“We are not the best team but we are a good team. We have some work to do but at the same time we are very difficult opponent to play, not many teams like playing us,” Fulton said. “But realistically the place we are right now, there is a gap between us and world No. 1 and 2 teams and we need to work (to bridge the gap).”

Fulton’s first assignment will be the European leg of the Pro League which begins May 26. He isn’t interested in tweaking India’s structure much but wants the team to give more emphasis on defence while maintaining its attacking game.

“Personality-wise I like to have my defensive structure in place because that is the first step of attacking. If you want to play counterattacking style that doesn’t help you. But at the same time you can’t sit in your own half, you have to press the opposition, put them under pressure, you need to do both. I am a very forward attacking coach, I like to score goals but I also like a solid defence,” he said. — PTI

I needed confidence boost: Harmanpreet

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh said India’s unbeaten run in March’s home leg of the Pro League provided a confidence boost for them, especially after the dismal show at the World Cup. In their four matches in Rourkela, India beat reigning world champions Germany 3-2 and 6-3 and edged out Australia 5-4 and 2-2 (4-3). It helped India climb to the top of the table. Drag-flicker Harmanpreet scored five goals to take his tally to a season-leading 11 goals. Finding his scoring form was crucial for Harmanpreet’s confidence, admitted the 27-year-old. “Personally, it was really important to score and get my confidence back,” he said. As a drag-flicker, Harmanpreet had a below-par World Cup. He scored four goals, but three of those came in the classification matches after India’s elimination from the knockouts. “Obviously, that was not a good phase for me. But the team supported me, there was no finger-pointing. It helped that I was fulfilling my other duties. But I still had to find my scoring touch. I worked on my penalty corner routine after the World Cup and it felt good to get the goals,” he added. tns

Looking to rope in a psychologist

Fulton revealed that he was in talks with HI to avail the services of a psychologist, a demand which India captain Harmanpreet Singh also vouched for. “I am aware of that and am in talks with Hockey India to get services of a specialist in that field. In Belgium, it’s more of a personality testing they do. But this is a priority for us,” he said.