Fuori Strada Grounds opens dirt karting, off-road motorsports facility in Tiruchirappalli

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 12 (ANI): Fuori Strada Grounds, located at Siruganur in Tiruchirappalli, has introduced a dirt karting and off-road motorsports facility aimed at providing structured driving training and promoting road-safety awareness among youngsters.

The facility, described by its management as Tamil Nadu’s first dirt karting track and Tiruchirappalli’s first racetrack, features a 1.1-kilometre dirt circuit designed for dirt bikes, cars and off-road vehicles. The track includes eight left-hand bends, four right-hand bends, water crossings, bumpy sections, camel-back-style undulations and rocky stretches.

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Gautham, founder and managing director of Fuori Strada Grounds, said the facility offers dirt karts, buggies, dirt bikes and jeeps, along with certified training for select vehicles in association with CRA Motorsports. He said the initiative aims to provide young people with a safe space to explore their interest in motorsports and discourage dangerous racing on public roads.

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“The name Fuori Strada means 'off-road' in Italian, and we are proud to say that we are the first dirt karting track in Tamil Nadu and the first race track in Trichy. The main motto for us to create Fuori Strada is to provide a safe space for racing, to empower and enlighten the younger generations about racing, and to be a better generation on the roads,” he told ANI.

“At Fuori Strada, we provide dirt karts, buggies, dirt bikes, and jeeps as well. We provide certified training for dirt karts, buggies, and dirt bikes. We are in association with CRA Motorsports, one of the leading racing schools in India. Our main cause for creating Fuori Strada is that a lot of younger generations today are addicted to phones and being a nuisance in public by racing on public roads, which is very dangerous. Fuori Strada provides a safe space to explore your talents,” he said.

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He said training programmes are available for children from 12 years of age, with karting serving as a foundation for aspiring car racers. He added that the initiative aims to promote motorsports through certified training and encourage young people to follow traffic rules, wear helmets and practise road safety.

“We provide training programs starting from 12 years of age. For the younger generations out there, if you want to start your career as a car racer, you should start from karting. This is the basic for car racing, and we provide certified training programs. A lot of young people today are addicted to phones, disobeying traffic rules, and not wearing helmets. Our motto is to provide a safe space to learn the art of speed, promote and empower racing in India, and enlighten the younger generation to be a better generation on the roads," Gautham said. (ANI)

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