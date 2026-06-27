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Home / Sports / Future Star U15 C'ship: Ekam Deep's 71 and Uttkarsh's all-round show seal Day 3 wins

Future Star U15 C'ship: Ekam Deep's 71 and Uttkarsh's all-round show seal Day 3 wins

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ANI
Updated At : 12:38 PM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Gazibadad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): Day 3 of the Future Star Under-15 Championship brought two results in full. Flying Fire Delhi Chargers chased down Sonipat Kings with five balls to spare, and Noida Blaze posted 195 before beating Gurugram Vipers by 42 runs in a game that also featured a hat-trick from Chirag Luhach.

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Bhuvnesh Kumar's unbeaten fifty steers Flying Fire Delhi Chargers home: Sonipat Kings batted first and made 151 for 8, with Naitik Yadav top-scoring on 43 and Uttkarsh taking 3 for 27. Flying Fire Delhi Chargers chased it down with five balls to spare, Uttkarsh making 45 with the bat and Bhuvnesh Kumar finishing unbeaten on 55 off 38 to seal a five-wicket win, according to a release.

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Brief scores: Flying Fire Delhi Chargers 152/5 in 19.1 overs (Bhuvnesh Kumar 55*, Uttkarsh 45; Naitik Yadav 1/18, Kartik Atri 1/22) beat Sonipat Kings 151/8 in 20 overs (Naitik Yadav 43, Tanishq Kumar 29; Uttkarsh 3/27, Raunak Bhatia 2/34) by 5 wickets.

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Player of the Match: Uttkarsh (45 and 3 for 27)

Chirag Luhach hat-trick in vain as Noida Blaze beat Gurugram Vipers: Noida Blaze piled up 195 for 9, built around Ekam Deep's 71 off 42 and quickfire runs from Naitik Bhati (45) and Saksham Aswal (30). Chirag Luhach gave Gurugram Vipers hope with a hat-trick, dismissing Dev Nagar, Ayush Maurya and Archit in three balls to finish with 3 for 23, but the target proved too steep. Gurugram Vipers were bowled out for 153 in 19.3 overs despite Amogh Sirohi's 38, handing Noida Blaze a 42-run win.

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Brief scores: Noida Blaze 195/9 in 20 overs (Ekam Deep 71, Naitik Bhati 45; Chirag Luhach 3/23, Amogh Sirohi 1/28) beat Gurugram Vipers 153 all out in 19.3 overs (Amogh Sirohi 38, Ayan Ali 31; Dev Nagar 3/17, Sufiyan 2/30) by 42 runs.

Player of the Match: Ekam Deep (71 off 42)

Day 4 on 27 June pits Karim Capital Chargers against Jayqoo Panthers Faridabad, followed by Bahadurgarh Royals against Meerut Spartans. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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