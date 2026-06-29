Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): Day 5 of the Krishna Apra Future Star Under-15 Championship turned on an unbeaten 74 off 23 balls from Sonipat King's Akshat Tanwar, with both matches going the way of the side batting second, according to a release.

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Akshat Tanwar's 23-ball 74 pulls Sonipat Kings through against Karim Capital Chargers: Karim Capital Chargers batted first and made 137 for 6, Siddharth Tomar making 46 off 39 and Arav Patel 33.

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The chase looked gone when Sonipat Kings slipped to 72 for 7, but Akshat Tanwar kept them in it, finishing on 74 not out off 23 balls with three fours and nine sixes to win with three balls to spare. Eklavya, Arav Patel and Arman Hussain each took two wickets, though 137 was short once Tawer got going, the release said.

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Brief scores: Sonipat Kings 142/8 in 19.3 overs (Akshat Tanwar 74*, Naitik Yadav 14; Eklavya 2/22, Arav Patel 2/22) beat Karim Capital Chargers 137/6 in 20 overs (Siddharth Tomar 46, Arav Patel 33; Nikhil Bativan 2/9, Kunal Nagar 1/20) by 2 wickets.

Player of the Match: Akshat Tanwar (74* off 23).

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Sufiyan's 3 for 23 sets up Noida Blaze's win over Bahadurgarh Royals: Bahadurgarh Royals made 137 for 7, with Sharnam Shambharkar top-scoring on 41 and Dhruv Prabhakar adding 32, while Sufiyan took 3 for 23. Noida Blaze spread the runs through their order in reply, Ekam Deep making 33, Ayush Maurya 32, and Akib Saifi 31.

According to the release, Naman Badgujar and Naksh Maan picked up two wickets each, but Noida reached the target with eight balls in hand to win by four wickets.

Brief scores: Noida Blaze 138/6 in 18.4 overs (Ekam Deep 33, Ayush Maurya 32; Naman Badgujar 2/24, Naksh Maan 2/19) beat Bahadurgarh Royals 137/7 in 20 overs (Sharnam Shambharkar 41, Dhruv Prabhakar 32; Sufiyan 3/23, Arv Rathi 1/13) by 4 wickets.

Player of the Match: Sufiyan (3 for 23). (ANI)

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