Future Star Under-15 Championship begins in Ghaziabad on June 24 , with eight franchises in hunt

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): The inaugural Future Star Under-15 Championship begins on Wednesday, 24 June at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad.

Advertisement

Eight franchises representing cities across India will contest a T20 competition for Under-15 cricketers, culminating in the grand final on 1 July. With Krishna Apra Group as the title sponsor, every match streams live on FanCode and on YouTube via Sports Live, according to a release.

Advertisement

"At this age, talent is everywhere; what these boys usually miss is a proper stage and the pressure that comes with it. Put them in a franchise side and on live television, and a 14-year-old starts to see his own game differently. I'm happy to back something that gives them that chance this early," said Aakash Chopra, who is supporting the championship.

Advertisement

The squads were finalised through open trials and a player auction, where the franchises completed their line-ups and unveiled their jerseys. The eight teams are divided into two groups of four. Group A has the Bahadurgarh Royals, Gurugram Vipers, Meerut Spartans, and Noida Blaze. Group B has Sonipat Kings, Jayqoo Panthers Faridabad, Flying Fire Delhi Chargers and Karim Capital Chargers.

Bidding for the top names ran up to the 15,000-point ceiling, and four of the five most expensive picks reached it. Devesh Bhadola was the headline buy, going to Jayqoo Panthers Faridabad at 15,000 points. Where two or more teams tied at that ceiling, a wheel spin decided the winning bid. The five leading bids are listed in the annexure.

Advertisement

Each side plays three league games within its group across the first six days, from 24 to 29 June. The top two from each group advance to the semi-finals on 30 June, where the Group A winner meets the Group B runner-up and the Group B winner meets the Group A runner-up. The two winners meet in the grand final on 1 July. Matches are played as afternoon and evening double-headers, with the first game each day at 3:00 PM.

"I was one of those kids who could really play at 15, and I always felt cricketers like that deserve a bigger opportunity to take it forward. That is the idea this championship is built on. I wanted to give these boys a proper platform, and now they have one," said Subhash Rajput, chief organiser of the Future Star Championship.

"We believe in the future of the country, and part of it gets solidified with its sports eco-structure. As a real estate company, we are proud to foray into a tournament for young champs which will shape the future of cricket in the coming years," said Manish Gupta, Krishna Apra Group.

Alongside title sponsor Krishna Apra Group, the championship is backed by Boldfit, TenXU, Groundwale, Royal Nivas, NeuroSport AI and Red Rock. The action begins on 24 June with the Bahadurgarh Royals against Gurugram Vipers at 3:00 PM, followed by Flying Fire Delhi Chargers against Karim Capital Chargers in the evening. The Future Star Under-15 Championship runs from 24 June to 1 July at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Ghaziabad. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)