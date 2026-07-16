G.D Goenka, Bharti Public School clinch maiden Oriental Cup titles

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): After a week of exhilarating football action, the fourth edition of the Oriental Cup 2026 concluded at the Dr. Ambedkar Stadium on Thursday with the much-anticipated finals in the Boys and Girls categories.

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The grand finale lived up to expectations, witnessing two high-octane encounters filled with attacking football, resilience, grit and determination as young footballers showcased their talent on the biggest stage of the tournament, according to a press release.

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At the end of an enthralling day, G.D. Goenka School, Dwarka lifted their maiden Boys' title, while Bharti Public School were crowned Girls' champions, with both teams etching their names in the tournament's history as first-time Oriental Cup winners.

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The champions and runners-up walked away with coveted trophies and cash prizes, bringing a fitting end to an exciting fourth edition of the Oriental Cup. The winners in both the Boys and Girls categories received Rs 1,50,000 each, while the runners-up were awarded Rs 75,000 in each category. The winning and runner-up coaches were also recognised for their contribution, receiving Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively, in both categories.

Kaartikya Kashyap Chugh of G.D. Goenka School, Dwarka and Dhwani Bidada of Modern School emerged as the top scorers in the Boys and Girls categories, respectively. In recognition of their outstanding goal-scoring exploits throughout the tournament, both players were presented with football boots.

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The fourth edition of the Oriental Cup 2026 marked a significant milestone with the introduction of a scholarship programme for the first time in the tournament's history, reaffirming its commitment to nurturing young sporting talent beyond the football field. A scholarship fund of ₹2.5 lakh was instituted, with 10 student-athletes, five each from the Boys' and Girls' categories, receiving scholarships in recognition of their outstanding performances, potential and dedication throughout the tournament.

The inaugural recipients of the Oriental Cup Scholarship Programme are Kaartikya Kashyap Chugh (G.D. Goenka School, Dwarka), Ishan Pandey (Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj), Arnab Kashyap (The Air Force School, Subroto Park), Riddhiman Singh (Step by Step School, Noida), Abhav Bhardwaj (Delhi Public School, R.K. Puram) in Boys Category and Tanvie Gogoi (Vasant Valley School), Amina Abdali (Sanskriti School), Neetika Negi (Bharti Public School), Dhwani Bidada (Modern School), Somya (Government Girls Senior Secondary School) in Girls Category.

The scholarships and prizes were presented during the closing ceremony on the final day of the tournament, recognising the recipients not only for their performances during the competition but also for their promise as the next generation of Indian football talent.

Congratulating the champions and runners-up, Fareed Bakshi, Founder of the Oriental Cup, expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed to the successful staging of the tournament, "I am delighted that the fourth edition of the Oriental Cup has concluded successfully. I would like to thank our entire support staff, volunteers, officials and everyone who worked tirelessly behind the scenes day in and day out to ensure the tournament ran smoothly. Congratulations to every participating teams, especially our champions and runners-up, for displaying exceptional talent and sportsmanship throughout the competition. We now look forward to returning next year with an even bigger and better edition of the Oriental Cup."

The opening match on the final day of the Oriental Cup 2026 witnessed a thrilling contest between G.D. Goenka School, Dwarka and Step by Step School, Noida in the Boys' final. Both teams adopted an attacking approach from the outset, with Neil Bhagat giving G.D. Goenka an early lead in the sixth minute with an audacious long-range effort from inside his own half that caught the goalkeeper off guard.

Vansh Gulati restored parity for Step by Step School just three minutes later, making it 1-1 in the ninth minute. G.D. Goenka regained the lead soon after when Kaartikya Kashyap Chugh found the back of the net in the 11th minute, ensuring his side carried a 2-1 advantage into the half-time break. In the second half, G.D. Goenka produced a disciplined defensive display, successfully denying Step by Step School any clear scoring opportunities before holding on to secure a 2-1 victory and lift their maiden Oriental Cup Boys' title.

Sardar Singh, former captain of the Indian Men's Hockey Team and current coach, who graced the tournament as the Chief Guest, lauded the quality of football on display and emphasized the importance of grassroots development in Indian sport.

"The future of Indian sport lies at the grassroots. If young players develop strong fundamentals at the sub-junior and youth levels, they will be better equipped to meet the demands of modern sport and represent the country at the highest level. Watching the Oriental Cup, I was impressed by the energy, intensity and talent displayed by the players, even in challenging weather conditions. It clearly shows that India has no shortage of talent. I congratulate Fareed Bakshi and Oriental Cup organisers for creating such a wonderful platform to nurture young footballers and hope many more such initiatives continue to emerge across the country," he said.

The second and final match of the day saw Bharti Public School take on Modern School in the Girls' Under-19 final. Both teams adopted a cautious approach from the outset, spending much of the first half studying each other's tactics while maintaining a disciplined defensive shape.

Although both sides created a few scoring opportunities, neither could find the breakthrough, with the opening half ending in a goalless stalemate. Bharti Public School returned with greater attacking intent after the break and finally broke the deadlock in the 31st minute when Nitika found the back of the net with a clinical finish. Her solitary strike proved to be the match-winner as Bharti Public School secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory to lift their maiden Oriental Cup Girls' Under-19 title.

Two exhibition matches were also played on the final day of the tournament between teams representing the NGOs Mera India Mera Adhikar (MIMA) and STRIVE in both the Boys' and Girls' categories. STRIVE emerged victorious in both encounters, registering a 3-0 win in the Boys' category and a commanding 6-0 victory in the Girls' category.

The fourth edition of the Oriental Cup 2026 concluded successfully today, bringing the curtain down on 10 days of exciting football, emerging talent and memorable performances. With record participation, the introduction of a scholarship programme and the emergence of new champions in both categories, the tournament marked another significant milestone in its journey.

The organisers now look forward to returning with an even bigger and better fifth edition next year, featuring more schools, greater participation and an enhanced experience for young footballers across the Delhi NCR.

The tournament featured more than 1,500 student-athletes representing over 45 teams from across Delhi-NCR. This year's edition also featured a more than doubled prize pool along with a Rs 2.5 lakh scholarship programme for 10 deserving student-athletes. The fourth edition was supported by Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt. Ltd. as the Title Sponsor, with Nivia Sports as the Football Partner, Ocean Beverages as the Hydration Partner and Central Park Resorts as an Associate Partner. (ANI)

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