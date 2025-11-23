Gagan Narang to contest for NRAI president post

The upcoming National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) election has an interesting development with London Olympics bronze medal winner Gagan Narang filing his nomination for the post of president.

The NRAI’s general body is scheduled to be held in Zirakpur, Punjab, on December 4, when the new executive body will be elected. Narang, interestingly, was one of the last to submit his nomination papers on Saturday, which was the last date for filing the applications.

Narang will be up against the current NRAI president Kalikesh Singh Deo, who is the BJD MLA from Bolangir, Odisha, for the top post. The last date for withdrawal is November 25.

Narang’s close friend Pawan Singh will be elected unopposed for the post of secretary general as he was the only candidate to file his papers for the post. For the post of treasurer, Ashok Mittal is up against Meghasham Sripad Bhangle.

The December 4 general body will elect a new 15-member executive committee, including four (two male and two female) nominated members. The voters will also elect a separate 25-member governing body.