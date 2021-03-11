Gaganjeet Bhullar finishes fifth

PTI

Jeju (South Korea), Aug 21

Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar produced a solid performance as he carded a 4-under 67 to finish fifth at the International Series Korea here today.

The 34-year-old began the week with a modest 1-over 72 but shot excellent rounds of 65-69-67 to finish 11-under for the week.

Today, Bhullar played steady and parred the first 10 holes before finding back-to-back birdies on the 11th and 12th and added a third on the 15th. He dropped a shot on the 17th but birdied the par-5 18th for a tied-fifth with South Korean Wang Jeunghun (67).

Bhullar has been consistent of late as he won in Indonesia three weeks ago for his 10th Asian Tour win and also finished T-31st in Singapore last week.

However, things did not pan out well for the other Indian golfers as Veer Ahlawat (68) finished T-29th, while SSP Chawrasia (71) was T-51st, Rashid Khan (72) was T-62nd and Shiv Kapur (72) was T-68th.

Home favourite Taehoon Ok knocked home a clutch five-foot birdie putt on the last hole to beat compatriot Bio Kim by one shot.

It went down to the wire in the final stages as Ok carded a 3-under 68 for a tournament total of 15-under.

Tvesa finishes 51st as Nelly Korda wins

Sotogrande (Spain): India’s Tvesa Malik endured a rollercoaster of a final round to finish tied-51st at the Aramco Team Series Sotogrande golf tournament here. Tvesa, who had made the cut on the line, had four birdies against five bogeys in her round of 73. She finished 4-over 220. Tvesa was the only Indian in the field.

Meanwhile, world No. 3 Nelly Korda fired an excellent final round of 67 to win the title by three shots.