 Gaganjeet Bhullar wins maiden Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational title : The Tribune India

Gaganjeet Bhullar wins maiden Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational title

2020 champion Karandeep Kocchar of Chandigarh finished as the runner-up

Gaganjeet Bhullar wins maiden Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational title

Gaganjeet Bhullar edged past his rival on his final putt, sinking a sensational 10-footer birdie to walk away with the winner's cheque. Photo Credit: Twitter/@pgtofindia



PTI

Chandigarh, October 16

Gaganjeet Bhullar pulled off a stellar performance in the final round with one-under 71 to win his first-ever Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational golf tournament title here on Sunday.

Bhullar (69-65-68-71), who was tied at the top with local player Karandeep Kocchar till the 18th hole, edged past his rival on his final putt, sinking a sensational 10-footer birdie to walk away with the winner's cheque with an overall score of 15-under 273.

The 2020 champion Kocchar (65-70-68-71) of Chandigarh finished as the runner-up with an overall score of 14-under 274 in the Rs 1.5 crore tournament presented by TAKE at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

The 2018 winner Chikkarangappa S (65-71-67-72) and Chandigarh's Akshay Sharma (69-68-71-67) finished at tied third with identical overall scores of 13-under 275. 

Bhullar had a bumpy start on Sunday, bogeying twice on the front nine as birdies eluded him.

However, his back nine got him some breathing space with back-to-back birdies on the 11th and 12th holes before hitting a roadblock with another bogey on the 15th hole where he missed a short putt.

A birdie immediately after got him back into contention and the 10-time Asian Tour winner did not let this opportunity slip by as he converted his final shot on the 18th -- a 12-footer birdie putt to win his maiden Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational in style.

He broke the tradition of this tournament -- entering a playoff in its last four editions.

“I played my back nine like a champion today. I did have a shaky start, but my past experience as a golfer and my knowledge of this course together came in handy today," Bhullar said.

"I kept telling myself to not go for the result but play one shot at a time and I think that worked things my way. The birdie on 11th, my first today was probably the turning point in my round. My second birdie on the 16th got me motivated for the final two holes.

"My experience of the course helped me visualize my shots on the final hole in advance and that's why sinking in the 12-footer in the final shot was not difficult.” Kochhar, who missed his birdie-putt on the 18th, finished as the runner-up for the second time, his first being in 2018. Kochhar, who too shot a 71 on Sunday, made three birdies on the second, 16th and 17th and two bogeys on the third and 10th holes.

Kochhar moved up six spots to be placed fourth on the TATA Steel PGTI Order of Merit.

Om Prakash Chouhan, who shot the day's best round of six-under 66, finished at tied fifth with Bangladesh golfer Jamal Hossain and Delhi's Shamim Khan with identical totals of 12-under 276.  

Seasoned golfer Rahil Gangjee finished eighth with an overall score of 11-under 277, while Chandigarh's Amrit Lal and Abhijit Singh Chadha along with Delhi's Rashid Khan and Bengaluru golfer Khalin Joshi ended at tied ninth with an overall score of 10-under 278.

Among the other prominent names, Olympian Udayan Mane finished T-13 at 9-under 279, veteran golfer Jyoti Randhawa finished T-20 at 6-under 282 and former winner Ajeetesh Sandhu of Chandigarh ended at T-28 at 4-under 284 and continues to lead the TATA Steel PGTI Order of Merit.

The Tata Steel Professional Golf Tour of India now travels to Pune for the Pune Open 2022 which will be played at the Poona Club Golf Course from October 19-22.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sunder Sham Arora for offering bribe

2
Punjab

Lost in US eight months ago, wallet back with owner in Punjab's Batala

3
Haryana

Spurious drugs: Maiden Pharma 'forged' raw material test reports

4
Nation

Odisha government to abolish contractual hiring, regularise services of over 57,000 employees

5
Nation

CBI chargesheets DHFL’s former CMD, 74 others

6
Punjab

Coming up, affordable housing policy in Punjab

7
Nation

'Effort to taint India's image': Govt trashes Global Hunger Index report

8
Nation

'Pak is one of the most dangerous nations': Biden

9
Sports

'Khel gaye papa': Shikhar Dhawan's hilarious reel with father on 'fixing marriage without his consent' goes viral

10
World

There are few obstacles in Elon Musk's ‘super app’ plan for Twitter

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

Xi Jinping warns China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan; vows to strengthen military

Xi Jinping warns China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan; vows to strengthen military

Xi also stressed on further modernising national defence and...

Fundamentals of Indian economy good; rupee holding its ground: Sitharaman

Rupee is not sliding, dollar is strengthening: FM Sitharaman

Says inflation is at a manageable level

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sundar Sham Arora for offering bribe

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sunder Sham Arora for offering bribe

The Bureau is learnt to have recovered the bribe money

Kharge vs Tharoor on Monday as Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years; results on Oct 19

Kharge vs Tharoor on Monday as Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years; results on Oct 19

Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form e...

Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday

Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday

CBI had registered an FIR in August against Sisodia and 14 o...


Cities

View All

Lawyers occupy deceased advocate’s office ‘illegally’ in Amritsar

Lawyers occupy deceased advocate's office 'illegally' in Amritsar

'Use crop residue to improve soil health'

Amritsar: Fire Dept inducts tallest hydraulic aerial ladder platform machine

RTI activist alleges Rs 175-cr fraud in AIT, seeks VB probe

Dietetics, nutrition division inaugurated at Guru Nanak Dev University

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

Mohali police arrest 2 members of Bambiha gang; arms, ammunition recovered

Mohali police arrest 2 members of Bambiha gang; arms, ammunition recovered

Sector 4 park turned into golf practice area, residents fume

Take action against DCP, DSP: Panchkula court

Deadline draws near, yet no action visible

All 6 accused walk free

Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday

Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday

Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain are today's Bhagat Singh: Kejriwal on CBI summons in excise case

AAP has broken records of corruption set by Congress: BJP chief JP Nadda

AAP has started crumbling in Delhi, Punjab, says BJP Delhi incharge Baijayant Panda

29 airports, terminals named after eminent persons

3 more allottees win cases against Jalandhar Improvement Trust over poor services

3 more allottees win cases against Jalandhar Improvement Trust over poor services

NGO partners with Khalsa Aid to transform villages

Phagwara Senior Medical Officer writes to authorities about staff crunch

20 armed youths attack 2 cops in road rage incident

Nawanshahr gaushala gets solar power project

Now, get your police plaints solved on the spot in district

Now, get your police plaints solved on the spot in district

Damaged Pakhowal Road portions yet to be repaired

2 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Masked woman throws acid on TV mechanic

Councillor Sunny Bhalla gets clean chit

Encroachments removed after min’s visit to hospital

Encroachments removed after min’s visit to hospital

Dengue stings 20 more in district, count rises to 158

Science fair held at college

Dr Abdul Kalam remembered on birth anniversary