 Gaikwad’s fifty, aggressive Samson, Rinku power India to 185 for 5 in second T20I against Ireland : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Gaikwad’s fifty, aggressive Samson, Rinku power India to 185 for 5 in second T20I against Ireland

Gaikwad’s fifty, aggressive Samson, Rinku power India to 185 for 5 in second T20I against Ireland

Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube show their power-hitting prowess in 19th and 20th over

Gaikwad’s fifty, aggressive Samson, Rinku power India to 185 for 5 in second T20I against Ireland

Rinku Singh in action. @BCCI/Twitter



PTI

Malahide, August 20

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson and Rinku Singh played impressive knocks to take India to a healthy 185 for 5 in the second T20I against Ireland here on Sunday.

Fine hands by Gaikwad (58, 43 balls, 6x4, 1x6), Sanju Samson (40, 26 balls, 5x4 1x6) and Rinku Singh (38, 21 balls, 2x4, 3x6) placed India in a position to wrap this series with a match to go.

India had won the rain-marred first T20I by two runs under the DLS method.

India started their innings in a brisk fashion through opener Yashasvi Jaiswal who made an 18 off 11 balls with a couple of fours and a six off pacer Josh Little.

But the innings failed to build on the promise as Jaiswal’s attempt to pull Craig Young ended in the hands of Curtis Campher at deep.

Tilak Varma failed to make an impression in the second straight game, as this time a mistimed pull off Barry McCarthy was snaffled by George Dockrell close to the ropes.

At 35 for 2, India needed some solidity and momentum at the same time. The visitors gained that through Samson and Gaikwad for the third wicket.

Samson and Gaikwad milked 71 runs between them to carry India past the 100-run mark in the 12th over.

Samson, who has triggered selection discussions ahead of India’s squad announcement for Asia Cup 2023 on Monday, played a nice, little innings of 40 off 26 balls that contained five fours and a six.

Gaikwad was keen to give strike to his in-flow partner, and the Kerala player did not waste the chance either. Samson tore into Josh Little in the 11th over, hammering him for 18 runs.

An inside-out loft and a slap over covers and a guide through the cordon brought him three fours in a row.

He garnished that train of aggression with a swivel pull that fetched him a maximum over the fine leg.

However, a moment of misfortune ended his stay. Samson wanted to play leg-spinner White over the covers off a wide ball on the off-stump, but he could only manage to drag the delivery back on to his stumps.

At 105 for 3 in the 13th over, India had a good launchpad to get to a sizable total.

Gaikwad kept his end going with a steady innings. It was an anti-thesis to usual T20 innings as he looked to build the innings around him.

The right-hander reached his fifty, second in T20Is, with a nice pull off White. In a rare moment of aggression on this day, Gaikwad lifted White for a six right over the head of the bowler for a six.

However, McCarthy’s slow ball drew curtains on Gaikwad’s innings, a hoist ended in the hands of a running-in Harry Tector at mid-off. India were 129 for 4 then.

But India had a couple of big hitters in their ranks in Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube, and they showed their power-hitting prowess in the 19th and 20th over.

The penultimate over by McCarthy went for 22 runs with Rinku carting him for two sixes and a four, and Mark Adair’s final over produced 20 runs as India motored on.

#Cricket

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects 'violated' norms, caused flooding downstream

2
Himachal

3 buildings in Shimla’s Comely Bank vacated after subsidence

3
Nation

Muslim couple beaten to death after son elopes with Hindu girl; 3 arrested

4
Haryana

Vande Bharat sought for Chandigarh-Jaipur route

5
Entertainment

Bank to auction Sunny Deol’s Juhu villa to recover loan dues of Rs 56 crore

6
Nation

MBBS intake capped at 150 seats, rules for new med colleges notified

7
Nation

Kharge unveils 84-member CWC: G-23, youth find prominence; Pilot, Tharoor inducted

8
Science Technology

All set for India's moon lander to touch down on lunar soil

9
Punjab

Suspended Punjab Congress MLA Sandeep Jakhar thanks party

10
Punjab

Hundreds of residents forced into flood camps in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles
Punjab

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame
Features

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit ferries villagers to safety
Punjab Sultanpur Lodhi

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Top News

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge reconstitutes Congress Working Committee, see complete list

Kharge unveils 84-member CWC: G-23, youth find prominence; Pilot, Tharoor inducted

Charanjit Singh Channi, Pratibha Singh, Manish Tewari fresh ...

Chandrayaan-3: Touchdown time to live coverage, all you need to know about lander module’s soft landing on August 23

Chandrayaan-3: Touchdown time to live coverage, all you need to know about August 23 soft landing

ISRO successfully reduces lander module's orbit; to undergo ...

Russia’s lunar mission fails, Luna-25 space craft smashes into moon

Luna-25: Russia's first lunar mission in 47 years smashes into the moon in failure

Failure is a blow to Russian space prestige

Seven pilgrims from Gujarat killed, 27 injured in bus accident in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand: Seven pilgrims from Gujarat killed, 27 injured in bus accident

The bus with 35 people on board was returning from Gangotri ...

Ladakhis concerned over grazing land ‘taken over by China’: Rahul Gandhi in Leh

Ladakhis concerned over grazing land 'taken over by China': Rahul Gandhi in Leh

Rahul reached Leh on Thursday and is scheduled to visit Karg...


Cities

View All

Health Dept claims 171 dengue, 106 chikungunya cases in Amritsar

Health Dept claims 171 dengue, 106 chikungunya cases in Amritsar

Teachers’ body demands separate vote counting centres for civic body elections

2,400 litres lahan recovered from village in Tarn Taran

Gurbani broadcast: SGPC receives 'Silver Button' from YouTube

BRTS crisis: Activist writes to two legislators for revival of Metro bus service

Heavy rain lashes Chandigarh, surrounding areas

Heavy rain lashes Chandigarh, surrounding areas

City Beautiful dons greener look, forest area up 3.86%

Hawala operator with drug syndicate links lands in net

Cab drivers end indefinite strike

Expedite GMCH-32 projects: Health Secretary

‘We20 meeting’ hindered, says Congress; nod not taken: Police

‘We20 meeting’ hindered, says Congress; nod not taken: Police

NCCF to sell buffer onion at subsidised rate of Rs 25 per kg in Delhi from Monday

Delhi: 26-year-old man shot dead at house in Fatehpur Beri area over mistaken identity

Embrace veganism, say animal rights activists

In poll gear, BJP unveils Delhi LS segment heads

Flood fury: Farmers seek adequate, timely relief for crop loss

Flood fury: Farmers seek adequate, timely relief for crop loss

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

Scribe ends his life in hotel room

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Chintpurni fair: Cabinet Minister Jimpa reviews arrangements

Floods claimed one life, caused damage to roads, properties

Floods claimed one life, caused damage to roads, properties

Himachal Pradesh truck damages transformer, power poles, causes blackout

Deteriorating living conditions in EWS Colony, courtesy MC apathy

MC issues challan of Rs 25K against burning of organic waste

Gang that held family captive busted

Patiala Cops hold special nakas

Patiala Cops hold special nakas

Four in police net for friend's murder in Fatehgarh Sahib

Tributes paid to freedom fighters in Patiala

Seminar on sports laws held in Patiala

Award for Patiala educationist