Gambhir approaches Delhi High Court against deepfake videos

World Cup winning cricketer and now Indian team coach Gautam Gambhir has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality and publicity rights against what he deems as "a coordinated campaign of digital impersonation, AI-generated deepfakes and unauthorised commercial exploitation".

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Gambhir has filed a civil suit before the High Court through his legal counsel Jai Anant Dehadrai. He has cited instances where multiple social media accounts have used fabricated videos showing him making statements he never made across Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and Facebook, using artificial intelligence, face-swapping, and voice-cloning technologies. He is seeking damages of Rs 2.5 crore, permanent injunction and removal of all infringing content.

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The petition cites instances including his resignation announcement that fetched over 29 lakh views. Another fabricated clip showed him making remarks about senior cricketers' World Cup participation that drew over 17 lakh views. He also cites e-commerce platforms who had been facilitating the sale of posters and merchandise bearing his name and without any authorisation.

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"My identity — my name, my face, my voice — has been weaponised by anonymous accounts to spread misinformation and generate revenue at my expense. This is not a matter of personal hurt; it is a matter of law, dignity, and the protection every public figure deserves in the age of artificial intelligence," Gambhir said in a media statement on Thursday.

The civil suit is filed against 16 defendants including social media accounts (JanKey Frames, Bhupendra Paintola, Legends Revolution, gustakhedits, cricket_memer45, GemsOfCrickets, Crickaith, Sunny Upadhyay, @imRavY_), e-commerce platforms (Amazon, Flipkart), platform intermediaries (Meta Platforms Inc., X Corp., Google LLC / YouTube), and the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology and Department of Telecommunications.