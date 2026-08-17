Game Changers Lions beat Aussie Mavericks Jaguars to win their first World Padel League title

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 (ANI): Game Changers Lions ended Season 4 of the World Padel League as Champions after beating Aussie Mavericks Jaguars 19-10 in the final to win their first World Padel League title.

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Earlier in the day, the Lions beat Vedanta Leopards 16-13, while the Jaguars edged VB Realty Cheetahs 15-11 in the Semi-Final, according to a press release from WPL.

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The Finals saw Beatriz Gonzalez and Paula Josemaria of the Lions face Alejandra Alonso and Claudia Jensen of the Jaguars in the first set. The Lions made a strong start and took the opening set 6-3 after a closely fought contest.

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Federico Mourino and Teodoro Zapata then took on Ignacio Piotto and Enzo Jensen in the second set. The Lions pair produced a strong performance to win 6-2 and put their team in control. The Jaguars fought back in the decider, with Pol Hernandez and Guille Collado keeping the contest close against Gonzalo Alfonso and Sanyo Gutierrez.

Both pairs were involved in some close exchanges, but the Lions held their nerve in the final stages to take the set 7-5 and claim the title.

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Earlier in the day, the first Semi-Final saw Paula Josemaria and Beatriz Gonzalez of the Lions take the opening set 6-4 against Marta Ortega and Veronica Virseda of the Leopards. The Leopards fought back as Francisco Guerrero and Javi Ruiz beat Federico Mourino and Teodoro Zapata 6-4 in the second set. Sanyo Gutierrez and Gonzalo Alfonso then faced Miguel Deus and Nuno Deus in the decider.

The Lions pair took the set 6-3. In the second Semi-Final, Claudia Jensen and Alejandra Alonso gave the Jaguars the lead with a 6-3 win over Aranzazu Osoro and Carla Mesa. Jon Sanz and Jesus Moya levelled the match for the Cheetahs with a 6-3 win over Ignacio Piotto and Enzo Jensen.

Pol Hernandez and Guille Collado then took on Coki Nieto and Lucho Capra in the decider. The Jaguars won the set 6-2 to reach the Finals.

Season 4 of the World Padel League proved to be a thrilling campaign, filled with high-quality padel, closely fought contests and a memorable championship finish for Game Changers Lions. (ANI)

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