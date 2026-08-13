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Home / Sports / Game Changers Lions edge Hubtown Panorama Panthers 14-12 in thrilling WPL contest

Game Changers Lions edge Hubtown Panorama Panthers 14-12 in thrilling WPL contest

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ANI
Updated At : 10:08 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 (ANI): Game Changers Lions began Day 2 of the World Padel League (WPL) season 4 with a hard-fought 14-12 victory over Hubtown Panorama Panthers in a closely contested match, according to a press release.

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The Panthers started strongly in the opening set, but the Lions took an early lead as World No. 3 Beatriz Gonzalez and World No. 4 Paula Josemaria defeated Marta Caparros and Marta Barrera 6-2.

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The Panthers responded in the second set, with Juan Tello and Eduardo Alonso securing a 6-2 win over Gonzalo Alfonso and padel veteran Sanyo Gutierrez to level the contest.

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With the match going down to the final set, Enrique Goenaga and Rama Valenzuela put the Panthers in control at 4-1. However, Federico Mourino and Teodoro Zapata produced a strong comeback to win the decider 6-4 and seal the overall victory for the Lions.

Following the result, Hubtown Panorama Panthers remained at the top of the league standings with 28 points from two matches. Vedanta Leopards were second with 18 points, followed by Aussie Mavericks Jaguars on 16.

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Game Changers Lions moved to fourth with 14 points, while VB Realty Cheetahs are fifth with nine points. Khan Tigers are yet to play a match.

The result added another closely fought contest to an action-packed second day of the World Padel League, with the Lions showing composure in the decisive moments to secure the win. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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