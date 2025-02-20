Game of fine margins, crucial points on cards as NorthEast United FC host Bengaluru FC

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], February 20 (ANI): NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) are set to host Bengaluru FC (BFC) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Friday. The ISL thus returns to the capital of Meghalaya after the first-ever league game was held there during the fixture between the Highlanders (NEUFC) and Mumbai City FC (MCFC) earlier this month, as per a release from ISL.

Bengaluru FC have been winless in their last four games on the road, including two defeats on the bounce. However, the Blues (BFC) have had a promising goal-scoring season, having scored 36 goals, their second-highest in ISL history, with Sunil Chhetri leading the charts, courtesy of his 11 strikes.

The Blues will be buoyed by the fact that NorthEast United FC have not won against them in their previous five meetings. The two sides have played three draws in a row and another stalemate would mark the third time the Highlanders do so four straight times against a single opponent in the ISL.

NorthEast United FC also have their home record to protect, since they last suffered a 0-2 defeat here against Mumbai City FC and the previous time they faced losses in consecutive matches in their backyard, in a single season, was in February 2023. Further, the Blues have never failed to score on the road against the Highlanders, netting eight times in six matches, and a strike in this encounter will mark their longest such sequence against any opponent.

Both these teams are firmly in contention to qualify for the playoffs, as NorthEast United FC are positioned fourth with 32 points from 21 games, whereas Bengaluru FC have garnered 31 points from 20 encounters and are sixth in the table. The tussle is tough with only three points separating the Highlanders from the seventh-placed Odisha FC (29).

The Highlanders have scored the third-most goals in ISL 2024-25 (39), with over 50% of those coming through Alaaeddine Ajaraie. In their last five games, NorthEast United FC have netted eight times - going scoreless in two encounters.

Jithin MS (6 goals and 8 assists) is one goal contribution away from becoming the fourth player to record 15+ goal contributions for NorthEast United FC. Jithin has scored once and assisted five times this season.

Bengaluru FC have kept six clean sheets this season, the third-most amongst all teams. However, they have recorded only one shutout in their previous 15 ISL encounters.

The two sides have played each other 17 times in the league, with NorthEast United FC winning twice and Bengaluru FC emerging victorious in eight games. Seven matches have produced draws.

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali asked his side to defend collectively in the coming match.

"The whole team needs to defend well because we are playing against a strong side. All of their players are dangerous and we need to take care of that," Benali said, as quoted from a release by ISL.

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza lamented his team's form last month, but expressed hope following their 3-0 win in the last game against Jamshedpur FC.

"We were not doing well in January and we were not consistent. We bettered our performance in the last game though. We kept a clean sheet and that should be the way we need to play to arrive in the playoffs," he said. (ANI)

