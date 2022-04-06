‘Game-time decision’: Tiger Woods intends to compete in Masters 2022

Augusta (United States), April 6
US golfer Tiger Woods has said that he intends to play in the 2022 Masters tournament.
“As of right now, I feel like I am going to play,” the 46-year-old noted at a press conference at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, US on Wednesday (IST).
Woods, a five-time Masters champion and 15-time major winner, arrived in Augusta on Sunday for preparation and practice, tweeting that it’s a “game-time decision” on whether he would compete, Xinhua reports.
“I will be heading up to Augusta today (April 3) to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete,” tweeted Woods.
Woods suffered traumatic injuries to his right leg in a car accident 14 months ago. But when asked at the press conference if he believed he could win this week, Woods said without hesitation, “I do!” The 86th Masters will be held from April 7 to 10. On Tuesday, the tournament also announced players’ first-day groupings. Woods was assigned to Group 14. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Arvind Kejriwal in Himachal LIVE updates: AAP supremo says give our party one chance and we will show what development means
AAP's 'Mission Himachal' begins with roadshow in Mandi; BJP ...
Police question PTC TV MD following complaint lodged by Miss Punjab contestant
She had alleged that she was locked up in a hotel room and t...
Youth shot dead in Patiala district following altercation
The victim ran a sports club
Body of missing 4-year-old Karnal boy found at neighbour's terrace
A woman notices the body on her terrace at around 5 am as sh...